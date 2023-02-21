Advanced search
    OHI   US6819361006

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.

(OHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-21 pm EST
27.50 USD   -2.59%
Omega Healthcare Investors : 2023 February Investor Presentation

02/21/2023 | 04:53pm EST
OMEGA HEALTHCARE

INVESTORS

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

February 2023

Disclaimers; Forward-looking Statements and Non-GAAP Information

  • This presentation may include projections and other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Omega's actual results or actions may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a summary of the specific risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, see Omega's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • This presentation may contain certain non-GAAP financial information including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt (a/k/a, Funded Debt), Adjusted FFO, FAD, Total Cash Fixed Charges and certain related ratios. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP disclosures is available in the
    Exhibit to this presentation or on our website under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at www.omegahealthcare.com. Other financial information is also available on our website.
  • Information presented on operator revenue mix, census and coverage data is based on information provided by our operators for the indicated periods ended. We have not independently verified this information, and we are providing this data for informational purposes only. Information on operator coverage calculations can be found under "Portfolio Metrics" in our most recent quarterly supplement available at our Investor Relations website at www.omegahealthcare.com.
  • Information is provided as of December 31, 2022, unless specifically stated otherwise. We assume no duty to update or supplement the information provided.
  • The sourcing of all information provided in this presentation can be found starting on page 64.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Table of Contents

Page

4 Company Profile & Strategy

16 Why Invest?

20 Skilled Nursing Facilities:

What Makes it an Attractive Asset Class?

29 Strong Portfolio of Skilled Operators

39Benefits of Investing in Long-term Care

44 Excellent Financials and Execution Track Record

51 Proven Investment Strategy for Future Growth

56 Liquidity Structure & Credit Profile

62 Commitment to ESG Principles

64 Sources & Appendix

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

1

Company

Profile &

Strategy

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

OMEGA SNAPSHOT

(NYSE:OHI)

1992

$10.1B

$12.1B

Year Listed

Total RE Investments

Enterprise Value

65

901

89,965

Operators

Properties (US & UK)

Number of Beds

BBB-

50%

9.6%

Investment Grade

5-Year TSR

Dividend Yield

For source information see page 60 onwards

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

Disclaimer

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 21:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
