Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHI   US6819361006

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.

(OHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
28.27 USD   -1.36%
05:36pOmega Healthcare Investors : 2023 January Investor Presentation
PU
05:32pOmega Healthcare Investors Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pOmega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omega Healthcare Investors : 2023 January Investor Presentation

01/09/2023 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMEGA HEALTHCARE

INVESTORS

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

January 2023

Disclaimers; Forward-looking Statements and Non-GAAP Information

  • This presentation may include projections and other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Omega's actual results or actions may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a summary of the specific risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, see Omega's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • This presentation may contain certain non-GAAP financial information including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt (a/k/a, Funded Debt), Adjusted FFO, FAD, Total Cash Fixed Charges and certain related ratios. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP disclosures is available in the
    Exhibit to this presentation or on our website under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at www.omegahealthcare.com. Other financial information is also available on our website.
  • Information presented on operator revenue mix, census and coverage data is based on information provided by our operators for the indicated periods ended. We have not independently verified this information, and we are providing this data for informational purposes only. Information on operator coverage calculations can be found under "Portfolio Metrics" in our most recent quarterly supplement available at our Investor Relations website at www.omegahealthcare.com.
  • Information is provided as of September 30, 2022, unless specifically stated otherwise. We assume no duty to update or supplement the information provided.
  • The sourcing of all information provided in this presentation can be found starting on page 63.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Table of Contents

Page

4 Company Profile & Strategy

16 Why Invest?

20 Skilled Nursing Facilities:

What Makes it an Attractive Asset Class?

29 Strong Portfolio of Skilled Operators

39Benefits of Investing in Long-term Care

44 Excellent Financials and Execution Track Record

50 Proven Investment Strategy for Future Growth

55 Liquidity Structure & Credit Profile

61 Commitment to ESG Principles

63 Sources & Appendix

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

1

Company

Profile &

Strategy

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

OMEGA SNAPSHOT

(NYSE:OHI)

1992

$10.1B

$12.4B

Year Listed

Total RE Investments

Enterprise Value

63

916

91,643

Operators

Properties (US & UK)

Number of Beds

BBB-

40%

9.1%

Investment Grade

5-Year TSR

Dividend Yield

For source information see page 60 onwards

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 22:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
05:36pOmega Healthcare Investors : 2023 January Investor Presentation
PU
05:32pOmega Healthcare Investors Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05:31pOmega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT..
BU
08:40aCredit Suisse Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors to Underperform From Neutral, Price..
MT
01/04Omega Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
01/03Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
2022BofA Securities Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Pric..
MT
2022Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $35 From $34, Maint..
MT
2022OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 835 M - -
Net income 2022 497 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 9,36%
Capitalization 6 712 M 6 712 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,66 $
Average target price 30,92 $
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Taylor Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert O. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Callen Chairman
Daniel James Booth Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Stephen D. Plavin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.2.54%6 712
WELLTOWER INC.6.45%32 973
VENTAS6.15%19 115
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.6.66%14 374
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED7.73%7 901
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.10.95%7 391