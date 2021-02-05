Omega Healthcare Investors : Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the income statement, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the company, or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable financial measure so calculated and presented. GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company calculates and reports FFO in accordance with the definition and interpretive guidelines issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"),and consequently, FFO is defined as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for the effects of asset dispositions and certain non-cash items, primarily depreciation and amortization and impairments on real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and changes in the fair value of warrants. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. The Company believes that FFO, Adjusted FFO and FAD are important supplemental measures of its operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, while real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The term FFO was designed by the real estate industry to address this issue. FFO described herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO of other real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from the Company.

Adjusted FFO is calculated as NAREIT FFO excluding the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation and certain revenue and expense items (e.g., acquisition, merger and transition related costs, provisions for uncollectible accounts, provisions for current expected credit losses, severance, etc.). FAD is calculated as Adjusted FFO less non-cash interest expense and non-cash revenue, such as straight-line rent. The Company believes these measures provide an enhanced measure of the operating performance of the Company's core portfolio as a REIT. The Company's computation of Adjusted FFO and FAD may not be comparable to the NAREIT definition of funds from operations or to similar measures reported by other REITs, but the Company believes that they are appropriate measures for this Company.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on asset sales-net, provisions for impairment and certain non-recurring revenues and expenses.

The Company uses these non-GAAP measures among the criteria to measure the operating performance of its business. The Company also uses FAD among the performance metrics for performance-based compensation of officers. The Company further believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, impairments on real estate assets and gains or losses from sales of real estate, all of which are based on historical costs and which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between other REITs. The Company offers these measures to assist the users of its financial statements in analyzing its operating performance and not as measures of liquidity or cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of liquidity, alternatives to net income or indicators of any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors in the Company's securities should not rely on these non-GAAP measures as substitutes for any GAAP measure, including net income. These materials should be read in conjunction with our most recent earnings release.