Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.

(OHI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omega Healthcare Investors : Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

01/27/2021 | 01:05pm EST
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (“Omega”) today announced that it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”).

“Omega is extremely proud to be recognized as a leader in gender equality by the Bloomberg GEI for the second consecutive year,” said Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to recruit and develop a diverse workforce and demonstrates the culture of inclusion that is critical to the success of our business.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Omega was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 759 M - -
Net income 2020 194 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,2x
Yield 2020 7,42%
Capitalization 8 206 M 8 206 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,92 $
Last Close Price 36,15 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Taylor Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig R. Callen Chairman
Daniel James Booth Chief Operating Officer
Robert O. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Edward Lowenthal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-0.47%8 206
WELLTOWER INC.-4.38%25 785
VENTAS-3.69%17 691
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-0.33%16 221
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-2.71%12 142
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.4.94%6 317
