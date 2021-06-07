Log in
Omega Healthcare Investors : 2021 June Investor Presentation

06/07/2021
OMEGA HEALTHCARE

INVESTORS

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

June 2021

Disclaimers; Forward-looking Statements and Non-GAAP Information

  • This presentation may include projections and other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Omega's actual results or actions may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. For a summary of the specific risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, see Omega's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • This presentation may contain certain non-GAAP financial information including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt (a/k/a, Funded Debt), Adjusted FFO, FAD, Total Cash Fixed Charges and certain related ratios. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP disclosures is available in the Exhibit to this presentation or on our website under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at www.omegahealthcare.com. Other financial information is also available on our website.
  • Information presented on operator revenue mix, census and coverage data is based on information provided by our operators for the indicated periods ended. We have not independently verified this information, and we are providing this data for informational purposes only. Information on operator coverage calculations can be found under "Portfolio Metrics" in our most recent quarterly supplement available at our Investor Relations website at www.omegahealthcare.com.
  • Information is provided as of March 31, 2021, unless specifically stated otherwise. We assume no duty to update or supplement the information provided.
  • The sourcing of all information provided in this presentation can be found on page 60.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Table of Contents

Page

4 Company Profile & Strategy

12 Why Invest?

16 Skilled Nursing Facilities:

What Makes it an Attractive Asset Class?

25 Strong Portfolio & Skilled Operators

35Benefits of Investing in Long-term Care

40 Excellent Financials and Execution Track Record

46 Proven Investment Strategy for Future Growth

51 Liquidity Structure & Credit Profile

  1. Commitment to ESG Principles
  2. Sources & Appendix

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

1

Company

Profile &

Strategy

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

OMEGA SNAPSHOT

(NYSE:OHI)

1992

$10.2B

$14.3B

Year Listed

Total Investments

Enterprise Value

70

954

96,653

Operators

Properties (US & UK)

Number of Beds

BBB-

68%

7.3%

Investment Grade

3-Year TSR

Dividend Yield

For source information see page 60 onwards

INVESTOR PRESENTATION 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 923 M - -
Net income 2021 461 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 7,23%
Capitalization 8 746 M 8 746 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 40,08 $
Last Close Price 37,16 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Taylor Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert O. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Craig R. Callen Chairman
Daniel James Booth Chief Operating Officer
Edward Lowenthal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.2.31%8 746
WELLTOWER INC.18.31%31 919
VENTAS, INC.15.74%21 292
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.11.45%18 157
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.17%12 410
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.0.84%6 077