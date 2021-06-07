Omega Healthcare Investors : 2021 June Investor Presentation

OMEGA HEALTHCARE
INVESTORS
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
Disclaimers; Forward-looking Statements and Non-GAAP Information
-
This presentation may include projections and other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Omega's actual results or actions may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. For a summary of the specific risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, see Omega's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
-
This presentation may contain certain non-GAAP financial information including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt (a/k/a, Funded Debt), Adjusted FFO, FAD, Total Cash Fixed Charges and certain related ratios. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP disclosures is available in the Exhibit to this presentation or on our website under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at www.omegahealthcare.com. Other financial information is also available on our website.
-
Information presented on operator revenue mix, census and coverage data is based on information provided by our operators for the indicated periods ended. We have not independently verified this information, and we are providing this data for informational purposes only. Information on operator coverage calculations can be found under "Portfolio Metrics" in our most recent quarterly supplement available at our Investor Relations website at www.omegahealthcare.com.
-
Information is provided as of March 31, 2021, unless specifically stated otherwise. We assume no duty to update or supplement the information provided.
-
The sourcing of all information provided in this presentation can be found on page 60.
Table of Contents
Page
4 Company Profile & Strategy
12 Why Invest?
16 Skilled Nursing Facilities:
What Makes it an Attractive Asset Class?
25 Strong Portfolio & Skilled Operators
35Benefits of Investing in Long-term Care
40 Excellent Financials and Execution Track Record
46 Proven Investment Strategy for Future Growth
51 Liquidity Structure & Credit Profile
-
Commitment to ESG Principles
-
Sources & Appendix
Company
Profile &
Strategy
OMEGA SNAPSHOT
(NYSE:OHI)
|
1992
|
$10.2B
|
$14.3B
|
Year Listed
|
Total Investments
|
Enterprise Value
|
70
|
954
|
96,653
|
Operators
|
Properties (US & UK)
|
Number of Beds
|
BBB-
|
68%
|
7.3%
|
Investment Grade
|
3-Year TSR
|
Dividend Yield
|
For source information see page 60 onwards
|
INVESTOR PRESENTATION 5
|
