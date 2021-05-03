Omega Healthcare Investors : First Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement
Supplemental Information
Q1 2021
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") providing financing and capital to the long‐term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities located in the United States, and to a lesser extent the United Kingdom.
As of March 31, 2021, Omega has a portfolio of investments that includes over 950 properties located in 42 states and the UK (57 facilities) and operated by 70 different operators.
As a source of capital to the healthcare industry, Omega continually evaluates the opportunities, trends and challenges affecting the industry. Our goal is to identify long‐term investments in quality healthcare properties with outstanding operators that provide the most favorable risk/reward ratio to our investors.
Forward‐Looking Statements and Cautionary Language
Novel coronavirus ("COVID‐19") data has been provided by our operators. We caution that we have not independently validated facility virus incidence information, it may be reported on an inconsistent basis by our operators, and we can provide no assurance regarding its accuracy or that there have not been any changes since the time the information was obtained from our operators; we also undertake no duty to update this information.
This supplement includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding Omega's or its tenants', operators', borrowers' or managers' expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, facility transitions, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), plans and objectives of management for future operations and statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions are forward‐looking statements. These forward‐looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from Omega's expectations.
Omega's actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward‐looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among other things: (i) uncertainties relating to the business operations of the operators of Omega's properties, including those relating to reimbursement by third‐party payors, regulatory matters and occupancy levels; (ii) the impact of COVID‐19 on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID‐19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by operators of SNFs and assisted living facilities ("ALFs") in connection therewith, the ability of operators to comply with new infection control and vaccine protocols, and the extent to which continued government support may be available to operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; (iii) the ability of any of Omega's operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations, modify the terms of Omega's mortgages and impede the ability of Omega to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor's obligations, and other costs and uncertainties associated with operator bankruptcies; (iv) Omega's ability to re‐lease, otherwise transition or sell underperforming assets or assets held for sale on a timely basis and on terms that allow Omega to realize the carrying value of these assets; (v) the availability and cost of capital to us; (vi) changes in Omega's credit ratings and the ratings of its debt securities; (vii) competition in the financing of healthcare facilities; (viii) competition in the long‐term healthcare industry and shifts in the perception of various types of long‐term care facilities, including SNFs and ALFs; (ix) additional regulatory and other changes in the healthcare sector; (x) changes in the financial position of our operators; (xi) the effect of economic and market conditions generally, and particularly in the healthcare industry; (xii) changes in interest rates; (xiii) the timing, amount and yield of any additional investments; (xiv) changes in tax laws and regulations affecting REITs; (xv) the potential impact of changes in the SNF and ALF market or local real estate conditions on the Company's ability to dispose of assets held for sale for the anticipated proceeds or on a timely basis, or to redeploy the proceeds therefrom on favorable terms; (xvi) Omega's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; (xvii) the effect of other factors affecting our business or the businesses of our operators that are beyond our or their control, including natural disasters, other health crises or pandemics and governmental action, particularly in the healthcare industry, and (xviii) other factors identified in Omega's filings with the SEC. Statements regarding future events and developments and Omega's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward looking statements.
We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all the material factors that are important to you. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward‐looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this supplement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Operator Information: This supplement included information regarding the operators of our facilities such as EBITDAR and EBITDARM coverage ratios. The information related to operators that is provided in this supplement has been provided by the operators. We have not independently verified this information. We are providing this data for informational purposes only.
Non‐GAAP Information: This supplement also contains certain non‐GAAP financial information including EBITDA, Adjusted Total Debt (or Funded Debt), Adjusted Book Capitalization, Nareit FFO, Adjusted FFO (or "AFFO"), Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"), Total Cash Fixed Charges and certain related ratios. A reconciliation of these non‐GAAP disclosures is available in the Financial Performance section of this supplement.
Information is provided as of March 31, 2021, unless specifically stated otherwise. We assume no duty to update or supplement the information provided.
Portfolio: Summary by Asset and Property Type
INVESTMENT SUMMARY
($ in thousands)
As of March 31, 2021
Total No. of
No. of
Balance Sheet Data
Total No. of
% of
Operating
Operating
Properties
Investment
Investment
Properties (2)
Beds (2)
Real Estate Investments (1)
905
$
9,271,947
91%
896
90,383
Mortgage Notes Receivable
63
890,068
9%
58
6,270
968
$
10,162,015
100%
954
96,653
Assets Held for Sale
6
7,922
Total Investments
974
$
10,169,937
Total No. of
No. of
Investment Data
Total No. of
% of
Operating
Operating
Investment
Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care
Properties
Investment
Investment
Properties (2)
Beds (2)
Per Bed
812
$
7,967,363
78%
801
85,980
$93
Senior Housing (3)
156
2,194,652
22%
153
10,673
$206
968
$
10,162,015
100%
954
96,653
$105
Assets Held for Sale
6
7,922
Total Investments
974
$
10,169,937
Includes one asset under direct financing leases totaling $10.8 million
Excludes facilities which are non‐operating, closed and/or not currently providing patient services
Includes assisted living facilities, memory care and independent living facilities
REVENUE SUMMARY
($ in thousands)
Revenue by Investment Type
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
Rental Property (1)
$
235,083
86%
Real Estate Tax and Ground Lease Income
2,936
1%
Mortgage Notes
23,625
9%
Other Investment Income & Misc Income ‐ net
12,124
4%
$
273,768
100.0%
Revenue by Facility Type
Three Months Ended
Skilled Nursing / Transitional Care
March 31, 2021
$
215,069
78%
Senior Housing
43,639
16%
Real Estate Tax and Ground Lease Income
2,936
1%
Other
12,124
4%
$
273,768
100%
Includes one asset under a direct financing lease totaling $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021
OPERATOR PAYOR MIX AND COVERAGE SUMMARY (1)
% Revenue Mix
Coverage Data (3)
Medicare /
Private /
Occ. % (2)
Three Months Ended…
Medicaid
Insurance
Other
Twelve Months Ended…
EBITDARM
EBITDAR
December 31, 2020
51.0%
38.1%
10.9%
December 31, 2020
78.1%
1.86x
1.50x
September 30, 2020
51.6%
37.2%
11.2%
September 30, 2020
80.1%
1.87x
1.51x
June 30, 2020
52.4%
36.4%
11.2%
June 30, 2020
82.2%
1.84x
1.48x
March 31, 2020
52.6%
35.7%
11.7%
March 31, 2020
83.6%
1.68x
1.32x
December 31, 2019
52.7%
34.6%
12.7%
December 31, 2019
83.6%
1.64x
1.29x
Includes Core Portfolio only (see page 21 for definition)
Based on available (operating) beds
See page 21 for definitions of EBITDARM and EBITDAR Coverage
Portfolio: Operator Diversification and Lease Maturities
RENT/INTEREST CONCENTRATION BY OPERATOR
($ in thousands)
1Q 2021 Annualized Contractual
Rent/Interest (1)(2)
Operator
Total ($000's)
% of Total
Properties (1)(3)
1
Ciena
$
96,438
9.7%
65
2
Consulate
94,403
9.5%
86
3
Maplewood
62,351
6.3%
15
4
Genesis
57,290
5.8%
45
5
Communicare
55,752
5.6%
36
6
Agemo
53,646
5.4%
54
7
Saber
51,993
5.2%
49
8
Brookdale
43,101
4.4%
24
9
HHC
37,391
3.8%
44
10
Guardian
36,313
3.7%
35
Remaining Operators (3)
401,911
40.6%
500
$
990,589
100.0%
953
Excludes properties which are non‐operating, closed and/or not currently providing patient services
Includes mezzanine and term loan interest
Excludes one multi‐tenant medical office building
LEASE AND MORTGAGE EXPIRATIONS (1)(2)
($ in thousands)
1Q 2021
Operating Facilites (1)
Contractual
Investment Amounts
Operating Beds
Rent/Interest
Year
Annualized
%
Lease
Capital Lease
Mortgage
Total
%
No.
%
No.
%
1
2021
$
6,710
0.7%
$
54,877
$
‐
$
77,344
$
132,220
1.3%
17
1.8%
512
0.5%
2
2022
41,664
4.2%
304,698
‐
‐
304,698
3.0%
45
4.7%
4,414
4.6%
3
2023
4,444
0.4%
36,928
‐
7,544
44,472
0.4%
6
0.6%
467
0.5%
4
2024
12,836
1.3%
126,669
‐
‐
126,669
1.2%
8
0.8%
944
1.0%
5
2025
18,018
1.8%
81,730
‐
66,621
148,351
1.5%
10
1.1%
1,197
1.2%
6
2026
34,919
3.5%
329,704
‐
‐
329,704
3.2%
28
3.0%
3,242
3.3%
7
2027
161,321
16.3%
1,591,777
‐
112,500
1,704,277
16.8%
162
17.0%
14,168
14.7%
8
2028
122,188
12.3%
1,094,879
‐
35,964
1,130,843
11.1%
108
11.3%
13,054
13.5%
9
2029
118,768
12.0%
553,439
‐
617,332
1,170,772
11.5%
100
10.5%
9,664
10.0%
10
2030
107,427
10.9%
1,162,353
‐
‐
1,162,353
11.4%
141
14.8%
15,293
15.8%
Thereafter
362,295
36.6%
3,911,709
11,446
‐
3,923,155
38.6%
328
34.4%
33,698
34.9%
TOTAL
$
990,589
100.0%
$
9,248,763
$
11,446
$
917,305
$
10,177,513
100.0%
953
100.0%
96,653
100.0%
Note: All percentages rounded to one decimal
Excludes one multi‐tenant medical office building
Excludes $29 million provision for credit losses
Portfolio: Operator Geographic Diversification at March 31, 2020
(No. of Operators No. of Facilities)
Operators:
70
(1)
Facilities:
954
(2)
States:
42
Foreign Countries:
1
(UK)
State Concentration Key
<10 facilities
10 to 20 facilities
>20 facilities
Many operators have facilities in multiple states
Excludes non‐operating facilities, closed and/or not currently providing patient services
GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION BY INVESTMENT
($ in thousands)
As of March 31, 2021
No. of
%
%
Properties (1)
Investment (1)(2)
Investment
Occupancy (3)(4)
Florida
135
$
1,561,075
15.3%
83.0%
Texas
118
1,009,015
9.9%
65.6%
Michigan
49
651,885
6.4%
79.8%
Indiana
70
639,590
6.3%
76.9%
California
53
580,659
5.7%
83.5%
Pennsylvania
54
580,216
5.7%
80.6%
Ohio
42
530,988
5.2%
78.8%
Virginia
28
419,743
4.1%
82.6%
New York
1
333,780
3.3%
n/a
North Carolina
39
327,531
3.2%
79.8%
Remaining 32 states
322
3,109,102
30.5%
75.9%
911
$
9,743,584
95.6%
United Kingdom
57
446,356
4.4%
86.5%
Total
968
$
10,189,940
100.0%
78.1%
Excludes six properties with total investment of $7.9 million classified as Assets held for sale ‐ net
Excludes $28 million reserve for credit losses
As of December 31, 2020, TTM
Includes Core Portfolio only (see page 21 for definition of Core Portfolio)
