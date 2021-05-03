Omega Healthcare Investors : First Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement

Novel coronavirus ("COVID‐19") data has been provided by our operators. We caution that we have not independently validated facility virus incidence information, it may be reported on an inconsistent basis by our operators, and we can provide no assurance regarding its accuracy or that there have not been any changes since the time the information was obtained from our operators; we also undertake no duty to update this information.

This supplement includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding Omega's or its tenants', operators', borrowers' or managers' expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, facility transitions, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), plans and objectives of management for future operations and statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions are forward‐looking statements. These forward‐looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from Omega's expectations.

Omega's actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward‐looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among other things: (i) uncertainties relating to the business operations of the operators of Omega's properties, including those relating to reimbursement by third‐party payors, regulatory matters and occupancy levels; (ii) the impact of COVID‐19 on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID‐19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by operators of SNFs and assisted living facilities ("ALFs") in connection therewith, the ability of operators to comply with new infection control and vaccine protocols, and the extent to which continued government support may be available to operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; (iii) the ability of any of Omega's operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations, modify the terms of Omega's mortgages and impede the ability of Omega to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor's obligations, and other costs and uncertainties associated with operator bankruptcies; (iv) Omega's ability to re‐lease, otherwise transition or sell underperforming assets or assets held for sale on a timely basis and on terms that allow Omega to realize the carrying value of these assets; (v) the availability and cost of capital to us; (vi) changes in Omega's credit ratings and the ratings of its debt securities; (vii) competition in the financing of healthcare facilities; (viii) competition in the long‐term healthcare industry and shifts in the perception of various types of long‐term care facilities, including SNFs and ALFs; (ix) additional regulatory and other changes in the healthcare sector; (x) changes in the financial position of our operators; (xi) the effect of economic and market conditions generally, and particularly in the healthcare industry; (xii) changes in interest rates; (xiii) the timing, amount and yield of any additional investments; (xiv) changes in tax laws and regulations affecting REITs; (xv) the potential impact of changes in the SNF and ALF market or local real estate conditions on the Company's ability to dispose of assets held for sale for the anticipated proceeds or on a timely basis, or to redeploy the proceeds therefrom on favorable terms; (xvi) Omega's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; (xvii) the effect of other factors affecting our business or the businesses of our operators that are beyond our or their control, including natural disasters, other health crises or pandemics and governmental action, particularly in the healthcare industry, and (xviii) other factors identified in Omega's filings with the SEC. Statements regarding future events and developments and Omega's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward looking statements.

We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all the material factors that are important to you. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward‐looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this supplement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Operator Information: This supplement included information regarding the operators of our facilities such as EBITDAR and EBITDARM coverage ratios. The information related to operators that is provided in this supplement has been provided by the operators. We have not independently verified this information. We are providing this data for informational purposes only.

Non‐GAAP Information: This supplement also contains certain non‐GAAP financial information including EBITDA, Adjusted Total Debt (or Funded Debt), Adjusted Book Capitalization, Nareit FFO, Adjusted FFO (or "AFFO"), Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"), Total Cash Fixed Charges and certain related ratios. A reconciliation of these non‐GAAP disclosures is available in the Financial Performance section of this supplement.

Information is provided as of March 31, 2021, unless specifically stated otherwise. We assume no duty to update or supplement the information provided.

