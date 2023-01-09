Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHI   US6819361006

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.

(OHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
28.27 USD   -1.36%
05:36pOmega Healthcare Investors : 2023 January Investor Presentation
PU
05:32pOmega Healthcare Investors Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pOmega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference

01/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced today that it has revised the COVID-19 Operator Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with the Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-data/presentations. The revised COVID-19 Operator Update slides are on pages 11 through 14 of the presentation.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
05:36pOmega Healthcare Investors : 2023 January Investor Presentation
PU
05:32pOmega Healthcare Investors Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05:31pOmega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT..
BU
08:40aCredit Suisse Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors to Underperform From Neutral, Price..
MT
01/04Omega Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
01/03Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
2022BofA Securities Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Pric..
MT
2022Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $35 From $34, Maint..
MT
2022OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 835 M - -
Net income 2022 497 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 9,36%
Capitalization 6 712 M 6 712 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,66 $
Average target price 30,92 $
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Taylor Pickett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert O. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Callen Chairman
Daniel James Booth Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Stephen D. Plavin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.2.54%6 712
WELLTOWER INC.6.45%32 973
VENTAS6.15%19 115
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.6.66%14 374
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED7.73%7 901
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.10.95%7 391