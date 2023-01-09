Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced today that it has revised the COVID-19 Operator Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with the Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-data/presentations. The revised COVID-19 Operator Update slides are on pages 11 through 14 of the presentation.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005909/en/