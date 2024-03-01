In accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, Omega Oil and Gas Limited announced its Principal Place of Business has changed, with immediate effect to: Level 3A, 243 Edward Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000. The Registered Office address remains unchanged, as: Level 3A, 243 Edward Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000.
Omega Oil & Gas Limited
Equities
OMA
AU0000237729
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Delayed
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.135 AUD
|-3.57%
|-10.00%
|-12.90%
|Oct. 23
|Australian Shares Slide as Market Awaits Q3 Inflation Data
|MT
|Oct. 23
|Omega Oil & Gas Declares Maiden Contingent Resource at Queensland Gas Project
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.90%
|26.37M
|+4.55%
|4.18B
|+17.86%
|3.52B
|+20.78%
|2.31B
|-15.09%
|1.62B
|-20.95%
|1.25B
|+12.52%
|870M
|+3.80%
|654M
|+11.11%
|646M
|+45.62%
|573M
