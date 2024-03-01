Omega Oil & Gas Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company. The Company's projects include ATP 2037, ATP 2038 and PL 17. Its ATP 2037 and ATP 2038 projects are located approximately 30-kilometer (km) west of Tara, in the Western Downs Region of Queensland, Australia, where the Company holds 100% interest in these tenements. Its ATP 2037 and ATP 2038 projects comprise approximately 250,000 acres. Its Petroleum Lease 17 (PL 17) is located in the Bennett and Leichardt Fields, near the Surat Basin in Queensland, Australia, where the Company holds 100% interest in this tenement. Its PL17 includes Bennett-1 and Bennett-4 oil wells.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment