Omega Therapeutics : to Present at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as programmable epigenetic medicines by leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programing™ platform, today announced that Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.omegatherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as programmable epigenetic medicines by leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform. The OMEGA™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that controls gene expression and every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, growth and differentiation to cell death. The OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega's engineered, modular, and programmable mRNA-encoded epigenetic medicines, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, target specific intervention points amongst the thousands of mapped and validated novel DNA-sequence-based epigenomic loci to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure disease through Precision Genomic Control™. Omega is currently advancing a broad pipeline of development candidates spanning a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Kevin Murphy/Brendan Burns

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

ArgotOmega@argotpartners.com

Media contact:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omega-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-chardan-virtual-5th-annual-genetic-medicines-conference-301385023.html

SOURCE Omega Therapeutics