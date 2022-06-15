Log in
Summary
OMGA
US68217N1054
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
(OMGA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
2.805
USD
+4.28%
07:33a
Omega Therapeutics Submits Investigational New Drug Application to US FDA for OTX-2002 for Hepatocellular Carcinoma
MT
07:01a
Omega Therapeutics Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for OTX-2002, an Omega Epigenomic Controller, for MYC Driven Hepatocellular Carcinoma
PR
06/10
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS
: JEF Fireside Final
PU
Summary
Transcript : Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-15-2022 02:40 PM
06/15/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. Really pleased to have the Omega team here with us. We have Mahesh Karande, President, CEO, Board Director; as well as Tom McCauley,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:33a
Omega Therapeutics Submits Investigational New Drug Application to US FDA for OTX-2002 ..
MT
07:01a
Omega Therapeutics Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for OTX..
PR
06/10
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS
: JEF Fireside Final
PU
06/09
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
: Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02
Omega Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference and Goldman Sa..
PR
05/24
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Omega Therapeutics to $4 From $7, Retains Neutra..
MT
05/23
Piper Sandler Lowers Omega Therapeutics' Price Target to $7 From $30, Maintains Overwei..
MT
05/06
Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Omega Therapeutics to $24 From $30, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
05/04
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/04
Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05/24
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Omega Therapeutics to $4 From $7, Retains Neutra..
MT
05/23
Piper Sandler Lowers Omega Therapeutics' Price Target to $7 From $30, Maintains Overwei..
MT
05/06
Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Omega Therapeutics to $24 From $30, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
0,36 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-104 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
63,7 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,29x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
134 M
134 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
198x
EV / Sales 2023
-
Nbr of Employees
80
Free-Float
96,3%
More Financials
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
2,81 $
Average target price
16,25 $
Spread / Average Target
479%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Karande
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Reed
Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan
Chairman
Thomas McCauley
Chief Scientific Officer
Yan Moore
Chief Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
-76.26%
129
MODERNA, INC.
-52.14%
48 352
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-28.80%
38 022
LONZA GROUP AG
-34.06%
37 265
SEAGEN INC.
-6.44%
26 625
CELLTRION, INC.
-23.23%
16 713
More Results
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
