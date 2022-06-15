Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Omega Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OMGA   US68217N1054

OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(OMGA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
2.805 USD   +4.28%
07:33aOmega Therapeutics Submits Investigational New Drug Application to US FDA for OTX-2002 for Hepatocellular Carcinoma
MT
07:01aOmega Therapeutics Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for OTX-2002, an Omega Epigenomic Controller, for MYC Driven Hepatocellular Carcinoma
PR
06/10OMEGA THERAPEUTICS : JEF Fireside Final
PU
Transcript : Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-15-2022 02:40 PM

06/15/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. Really pleased to have the Omega team here with us. We have Mahesh Karande, President, CEO, Board Director; as well as Tom McCauley,...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,36 M - -
Net income 2022 -104 M - -
Net cash 2022 63,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 198x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,81 $
Average target price 16,25 $
Spread / Average Target 479%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Karande President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Reed Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Thomas McCauley Chief Scientific Officer
Yan Moore Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-76.26%129
MODERNA, INC.-52.14%48 352
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.80%38 022
LONZA GROUP AG-34.06%37 265
SEAGEN INC.-6.44%26 625
CELLTRION, INC.-23.23%16 713