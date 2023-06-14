Advanced search
    OMGA   US68217N1054

OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(OMGA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
8.240 USD   +1.85%
06/12Omega Therapeutics, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08Transcript : Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-08-2023 08:30 AM
CI
06/01Omega Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
Transcript : Omega Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-14-2023 02:40 PM

06/14/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Salveen Richter, biotechnology analyst at Goldman Sachs, and we're really pleased to have with us the Omega team. So we have Mahesh Karande, CEO; as well as Thomas...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,48 M - -
Net income 2023 -113 M - -
Net cash 2023 88,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 453 M 453 M -
EV / Sales 2023 246x
EV / Sales 2024 826x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Karande President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Reed Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Thomas McCauley Chief Scientific Officer
Yan Moore Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC.41.68%445
MODERNA, INC.-28.75%48 787
LONZA GROUP AG24.74%46 321
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.00%39 917
SEAGEN INC.52.71%36 798
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.75%24 599
