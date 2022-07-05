Omer Decugis & Cie : 05/07/2022 H1 2021/22 results and Q3 2021/22 revenue Download (EN)

EBITDA: operating income before depreciation, amortisation and provisions, excluding provisions on current assets and loans, plus share of earnings of

Consolidation of Anarex SAS after the purchase of its entire share capital on 11 December 2021

Despite the geopolitical crisis and its economic impact on cost inflation across the entire supply chain, we have pursued the strategic development priorities announced at the time of our IPO. This dynamic first half was also marked by the completion of an external growth operation at the end of 2021, the densification of our I1 platform to reach 110,000 tonnes of total ripening capacity, the launch of new product ranges and the implementation of

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, said: "In keeping with our strategy of gaining market share, we posted a very good sales performance with 56.3% growth in a weakened international market context, which temporarily curbed our operating margin.

Rungis, 5 July 2022 - Omer-Decugis& Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, today announces its results for the first half of the 2021/22 financial year (1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022), as approved by the Board of Directors on 1 July 2022, and its revenue for the third quarter of 2021/22 (1 April to 30 June 2022).

Confirmation of the pursuit of the 2025 development plan announced at the time of the IPO Q3 2021/22 revenue up 18.0% (including 15.7% organic growth)

This press release should not be published, distributed or circulated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan.

our new ERP system focused on optimising our operational efficiency and the digitisation of our business processes. These achievements form the basis for our continuing growth plan and our operating profitability targets for the coming years.

We confirm our confidence in our ability to achieve our IPO targets by 2025."

The Omer-Decugis & Cie Group recorded H1 2021/22 revenue of €96.6 million, up sharply by 56.3% year-on-year (including 54.4% organic growth, Anarex SAS having been acquired and consolidated in December 2021).

The accelerated development of both divisions, in line with the strategy of conquering markets and expanding product ranges, is contributing to the Group's growth. SIIM posted growth of 67.5%, driven by an initial Madagascar lychee campaign leading to market share gains throughout Europe and the strengthening of commercial positioning, particularly in the BPMA segment (Bananas, Pineapples, Mangoes, Avocados), stepping up the pace of the strategic development plan. However, the campaign was impacted by the rerouting of a vessel and the deployment of additional logistical resources to cope with adverse weather conditions, thereby generating additional operating costs.

The Bratigny division, which posted 30.6% growth, includes Anarex SAS (contribution of €1.1 million over the first half), for which the first synergies expected for the future are being rolled out in both Group divisions.

This exceptional growth, which reflects the Group's strategy of gaining market share, has been achieved amid a post-pandemic geopolitical crisis in which market environments have been disrupted by severe inflationary pressure on all supply chain costs: production inputs, packaging, energy, logistics (freight and land transport).

Amid this inflationary environment, the gross margin came to €11.2 million, up 17.1%, representing a margin

rate of 11.5%, down 3.9 percentage points.

The year-on-year increase in personnel expenses was limited to 21.7%, in line with the increase in volumes to be processed, i.e. over 74,500 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables sold during the period (up 38.8%).

As a result, recurring EBITDA amounted to €0.2 million, down year-on-year, while the recurring EBITDA margin fell 1.8 percentage points.

After depreciation, amortisation and provisions, virtually unchanged at €0.8 million, the Group posted an operating loss of €0.5 million for the six months ended 31 March 2022, down €0.8 million.

After a €0.2 million financial expense and a €0.1 million tax expense, the Group posted a consolidated net loss of €0.2 million for H1 2021/22.

A solid financial structure

The Group generated gross operating cash flow of €0.3 million in H1 2021/22 compared to €1.2 million the previous year.

The change in Working Capital Requirements, which is always much higher at the end of the first half than at financial year-end, increased €15.9 million due to strong revenue growth towards the end of the second quarter, not yet recovered at 31 March 2022, and the need to finance the launch of the spring campaigns, including West African mangoes.

At 31 March 2022, Group equity amounted to €30.9 million, cash and cash equivalents €4.4 million and gross borrowings €19.7 million, including €13.4 million in bank overdrafts.

