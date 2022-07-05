Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Omer-Decugis & Cie
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALODC   FR0014003T71

OMER-DECUGIS & CIE

(ALODC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:23 2022-07-05 am EDT
6.500 EUR    0.00%
01:24pOMER DECUGIS & CIE : 05/07/2022 H1 2021/22 results and Q3 2021/22 revenue Download (EN)
PU
01:24pOMER DECUGIS & CIE : H1 2021/22 results and Q3 2021/22 revenue
PU
04/12OMER-DECUGIS & CIE : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omer Decugis & Cie : H1 2021/22 results and Q3 2021/22 revenue

07/05/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rungis, 5 July 2022 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, today announces its results for the first half of the 2021/22 financial year (1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022), as approved by the Board of Directors on 1 July 2022, and its revenue for the third quarter of 2021/22 (1 April to 30 June 2022).
€000 - French GAAP, unaudited H1 2020/21 H1

Download press release: click here

Disclaimer

Omer Decugis & Cie SA published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 17:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMER-DECUGIS & CIE
01:24pOMER DECUGIS & CIE : 05/07/2022 H1 2021/22 results and Q3 2021/22 revenue Download (EN)
PU
01:24pOMER DECUGIS & CIE : H1 2021/22 results and Q3 2021/22 revenue
PU
04/12OMER-DECUGIS & CIE : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
03/30OMER DECUGIS & CIE : SIIM announces the launch of the 2022 West African mango campaign on ..
PU
03/29OMER DECUGIS & CIE : The Louis Omer-Decugis Foundation publishes the 2021 edition of its a..
PU
01/24OMER-DECUGIS & CIE : Annual results
CO
01/24OMER-DECUGIS & CIE : Annual results
CO
01/24OMER-DECUGIS & CIE : 1st quarter results
CO
2021France's Omer Decugis Buys Anarex in Cash Deal
MT
2021Omer-Decugis & Cie SA acquired Anarex SAS.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 175 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 1,81 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
Net cash 2022 1,55 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 55,9 M 57,2 M 58,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart OMER-DECUGIS & CIE
Duration : Period :
Omer-Decugis & Cie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMER-DECUGIS & CIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,50 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Omer-Decugis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rivière Chief Administrative & Financial Officer
Franck Pecot Director-Information System
Vérane Moreno Chief Technical Officer
Éric Sillari Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE-27.78%58
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-23.15%1 927
BAYWA AG14.69%1 595
GRAINCORP LIMITED12.71%1 426
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-14.83%1 103
AKER BIOMARINE AS-8.56%442