Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OMER S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMER   IT0005453748

OMER S.P.A.

(OMER)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:34:51 2023-03-28 am EDT
2.790 EUR   -2.96%
11:10aOmer raises revenue in 2022 and releases dividend
AN
03:36aEuropeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
02:32aStock exchanges expected in green ahead of Italy confidence
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omer raises revenue in 2022 and releases dividend

03/28/2023 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Omer Spa reported Tuesday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR8.3 million, down from EUR10.2 million in 2021, however, leading the board to propose the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.05 per share.

Value of production was approximately EUR63.3 million, up about 11 percent from EUR57.1 million in 2021. This change is attributable to both the increase in production accruals of currently ongoing projects, for which the relevant price revisions resulting from contractually stipulated formulas have been taken into account, and the start-up of some new production projects during the year.

The value of production was realized 56 percent in Italy, 20 percent in France, 9 percent in Germany, 7 percent in the U.S. and the remaining 8 percent in other countries. At the product level, 84% of the production value was furniture, followed by 7% toiletries and 6% fairings.

As a result of the above dynamics, Ebitda stands at EUR13.8 million, down 12 percent from EUR15.6 million in 2021. Ebitda margin drops from 27.4 percent to 21.8 percent. After depreciation and amortization of EUR2.5 million, Ebit stood at EUR11.3 million, accounting for 17.8% of revenues.

The Consolidated Net Financial Position was positive and amounted to EUR9.6 million compared to the positive NFP as of December 31, 2021 of EUR18.7 million. The decrease in cash is attributable, on the one hand, to the increase in the value of raw material inventories resulting from the increase in the cost of materials and the increase in customer receivables resulting from price revisions, which were only partially invoiced and collected during the year.

Also today, Alessandra Vitale - who does not hold shares in the company - announced her resignation with immediate effect from the board of statutory auditors for personal reasons.

Omer's stock is down 3.0 percent at EUR2.79 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about OMER S.P.A.
11:10aOmer raises revenue in 2022 and releases dividend
AN
03:36aEuropeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
02:32aStock exchanges expected in green ahead of Italy confidence
AN
03/27Milan closes in green; purchases on Terna
AN
03/22Erdogan tries to salvage economic credibility before Turkey's election
RE
03/22Analysis-Erdogan tries to salvage economic credibility before Turkey's election
RE
03/13Omeros Q4 Loss Narrows
MT
03/13North American Morning Briefing: Investors Digest -3-
DJ
02/28Omer updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
02/28Mib down but accounts do well for Saipem; euro rises again
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net income 2022 6,70 M 7,22 M 7,22 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82,4 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart OMER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OMER S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,88 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Giosuè CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giuseppe Russello Chairman
Alfredo Vitrano Operations Manager
Angelo Costa Independent Director
Vincenza Russello Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMER S.P.A.15.00%89
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED16.83%23 378
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.47%17 555
STADLER RAIL AG6.16%3 799
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-12.15%2 108
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.36%1 911
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer