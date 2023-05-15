Omer, revenues up double digits in first quarter

(Alliance News) - Omer Spa announced on Monday that it has reviewed its management data for the first quarter of 2023, which show growth in key economic indicators.

Production value amounted to EUR15.6 million, up 12 percent compared to the first quarter 20220.

Ebitda is EUR3.1 million in line with Q1 2022.

Ebitda margin is 20% compared to 22% recorded in Q1 2022.

Net financial position is cash positive EUR13.5 million from a positive EUR9.6

million as of December 31, 2022.

Omer trades in the red by 3.5 percent at EUR3.00 per share.

