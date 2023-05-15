Advanced search
    OMER   IT0005453748

OMER S.P.A.

(OMER)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:04:06 2023-05-15 am EDT
2.910 EUR   -6.43%
Omer, revenues up double digits in first quarter

05/15/2023 | 10:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - Omer Spa announced on Monday that it has reviewed its management data for the first quarter of 2023, which show growth in key economic indicators.

Production value amounted to EUR15.6 million, up 12 percent compared to the first quarter 20220.

Ebitda is EUR3.1 million in line with Q1 2022.

Ebitda margin is 20% compared to 22% recorded in Q1 2022.

Net financial position is cash positive EUR13.5 million from a positive EUR9.6

million as of December 31, 2022.

Omer trades in the red by 3.5 percent at EUR3.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
Net income 2022 6,70 M 7,28 M 7,28 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,1 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 25,9%
Technical analysis trends OMER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Average target price 4,40 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Giosuè CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giuseppe Russello Chairman
Alfredo Vitrano Operations Manager
Angelo Costa Independent Director
Vincenza Russello Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMER S.P.A.24.40%97
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED26.81%25 272
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.82%17 625
STADLER RAIL AG13.72%4 158
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY15.85%2 680
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-29.90%1 682
