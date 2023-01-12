Advanced search
Omer signs EUR5 million contract with Knorr-Bremse group

01/12/2023 | 10:26am EST
(Alliance News) - Omer Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a contract with Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems Italy for the supply of toilet modules.

"The supply is part of a larger train construction project managed by the Alstom group, concerning a new rail transport service connecting the main cities and tourist areas of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, called The Mayan train project," the company explained in a note.

The order awarded to Omer involves the supply of toilet modules for 42 trains, with a total contract value of about EUR5 million. Production and delivery activities will begin in the first quarter of 2023, with the overall contract duration currently expected to be about 2 years.

Omer trades in the green by 2.7 percent at EUR2.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

