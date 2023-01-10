Omer signs contract with EUR25 million minimum value

(Alliance News) - Omer Spa on Tuesday announced that it has signed a contract with the Alstom Group for the supply of various components

of interiors for the "Line B Réseau Express Régional" project in Paris.

The RER B line of the Paris rapid transit system traverses the city from north to south and connects the two main airports Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly; the "MI20" project, requested and financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, involves replacing the fleet of "MI79" and "MI84" trains currently in operation with new trainsets and is key to improving service quality. The project is being carried out in consortium by Alstom Groups and CAF.

The contract awarded to Omer by manufacturer Alstom involves the supply of interiors (including mezzanines and median divisions, steps and stairs, cabinets, window frames) for 146 trains, plus an additional 34 units as options.

In detail, Omer is to fit out a total of 730 coaches, with a total contract value of about EUR25 million. To this value could then be added an additional EUR5.3 million of soft backlog for the 34 trains under option.

The development of engineering activities will take place from 2023, while the supply of the first components is scheduled to start in 2024, with an end of contract currently scheduled for 2030.

Omer opened Tuesday's session in the green by 7.2 percent at EUR2.89 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

