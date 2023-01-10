Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OMER S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMER   IT0005453748

OMER S.P.A.

(OMER)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:13 2023-01-10 am EST
2.830 EUR   +5.01%
03:08aOmer signs contract with EUR25 million minimum value
AN
01/01New Israel Finance Minister Smotrich promises fiscal responsibility
RE
2022OMER S.p.A. commences an Equity Buyback for 20% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on April 29, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omer signs contract with EUR25 million minimum value

01/10/2023 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Omer Spa on Tuesday announced that it has signed a contract with the Alstom Group for the supply of various components

of interiors for the "Line B Réseau Express Régional" project in Paris.

The RER B line of the Paris rapid transit system traverses the city from north to south and connects the two main airports Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly; the "MI20" project, requested and financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, involves replacing the fleet of "MI79" and "MI84" trains currently in operation with new trainsets and is key to improving service quality. The project is being carried out in consortium by Alstom Groups and CAF.

The contract awarded to Omer by manufacturer Alstom involves the supply of interiors (including mezzanines and median divisions, steps and stairs, cabinets, window frames) for 146 trains, plus an additional 34 units as options.

In detail, Omer is to fit out a total of 730 coaches, with a total contract value of about EUR25 million. To this value could then be added an additional EUR5.3 million of soft backlog for the 34 trains under option.

The development of engineering activities will take place from 2023, while the supply of the first components is scheduled to start in 2024, with an end of contract currently scheduled for 2030.

Omer opened Tuesday's session in the green by 7.2 percent at EUR2.89 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -0.53% 24.5 Real-time Quote.7.93%
OMER S.P.A. 5.01% 2.83 Delayed Quote.7.80%
All news about OMER S.P.A.
03:08aOmer signs contract with EUR25 million minimum value
AN
01/01New Israel Finance Minister Smotrich promises fiscal responsibility
RE
2022OMER S.p.A. commences an Equity Buyback for 20% of its issued share capital, under the ..
CI
2022Omer purchased 3,300 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Turkey's Baykar launches new jet-powered drone, aiming for air-to-air combat
RE
2022Erdogan and Putin discuss efforts to export other goods via grain corridor -Turkish rea..
RE
2022Omeros Says FDA Rejects Appeal of Complete Response Letter on its BLA for Narsoplimab t..
MT
2022Omeros Sells Interest in Royalty Payments Based on Omidria Sales for $125 Million; Shar..
MT
2022OMER S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Omeros Says Narsoplimab Arm of COVID-19 Treatment Trial in Critically Ill Patients Term..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
Net income 2022 6,70 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,5 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart OMER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OMER S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,70 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Giosuè CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giuseppe Russello Chairman
Alfredo Vitrano Operations Manager
Angelo Costa Independent Director
Vincenza Russello Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMER S.P.A.7.80%83
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED0.78%20 365
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.10%18 352
STADLER RAIL AG8.72%3 880
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-4.93%2 386
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.16%2 168