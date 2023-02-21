Omer updates on the status of its buyback program

(Alliance News) - Omer Spa reported Monday that it bought back 5,586 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7977, for a total value of EUR15,402.96.

As of today, the company holds 100,785 treasury shares, accounting for 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Omer's stock is unchanged at EUR2.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.