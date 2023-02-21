Advanced search
2023-02-20
2.795 EUR   +1.27%
Omer updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
02/16Uyghur groups call for U.N. action against China over rights abuses
RE
02/10Rescues continue as death toll rises in Turkey, Syria
RE
Omer updates on the status of its buyback program

02/21/2023
(Alliance News) - Omer Spa reported Monday that it bought back 5,586 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7977, for a total value of EUR15,402.96.

As of today, the company holds 100,785 treasury shares, accounting for 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Omer's stock is unchanged at EUR2.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net income 2022 6,70 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80,1 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 25,9%
Technical analysis trends OMER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,80 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Giosuè CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giuseppe Russello Chairman
Alfredo Vitrano Operations Manager
Angelo Costa Independent Director
Vincenza Russello Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMER S.P.A.11.80%86
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED10.18%21 419
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.69%19 025
STADLER RAIL AG13.17%4 000
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-4.02%2 310
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-9.15%2 161