Omer updates on the status of its buyback program

(Alliance News) - Omer Spa announced Monday that it bought back 5,760 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7861, for a total consideration of EUR16,185.49.

As of today, the company holds 16,185.49 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Omer's stock closed Tuesday up 0.4 percent at EUR2.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.