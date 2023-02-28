Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OMER S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMER   IT0005453748

OMER S.P.A.

(OMER)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:30 2023-02-28 am EST
2.900 EUR   +0.35%
01:00pOmer updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
03:34aMib down but accounts do well for Saipem; euro rises again
AN
02:30aFutures give falling lists, focus on macro
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omer updates on the status of its buyback program

02/28/2023 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Omer Spa announced Monday that it bought back 5,760 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.7861, for a total consideration of EUR16,185.49.

As of today, the company holds 16,185.49 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Omer's stock closed Tuesday up 0.4 percent at EUR2.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about OMER S.P.A.
01:00pOmer updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
03:34aMib down but accounts do well for Saipem; euro rises again
AN
02:30aFutures give falling lists, focus on macro
AN
02/27Mib in green; Maire touches 52-week high
AN
02/27Mib the best; goes down Saipem before accounts
AN
02/27Milan in the green ahead of consumer confidence
AN
02/27Mib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
02/24Rising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
02/24Omer, production value and Ebitda rise to double digits
AN
02/24Milan up; oil sector well with Saipem and ERG
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net income 2022 6,70 M 7,10 M 7,10 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 82,8 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart OMER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OMER S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,89 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Giosuè CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giuseppe Russello Chairman
Alfredo Vitrano Operations Manager
Angelo Costa Independent Director
Vincenza Russello Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMER S.P.A.15.60%88
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED11.55%21 767
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.42%18 796
STADLER RAIL AG14.21%3 993
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.30%2 220
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-12.15%2 081