  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. OMER S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMER   IT0005453748

OMER S.P.A.

(OMER)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:41 2023-02-16 am EST
2.800 EUR   +0.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uyghur groups call for U.N. action against China over rights abuses

02/16/2023 | 01:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Ethnic Uyghur people protest against China, in Istanbul

GENEVA (Reuters) - Uyghur advocacy groups called on United Nations bodies to take action against China on Thursday over its abuses against the mainly Muslim ethnic minority, after U.N. experts this week reviewed Beijing's rights record.

During a two-day U.N. Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) review in Geneva, participants asked China's delegation about the country's treatment of minorities, including Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang, and measures to end forced labour and arbitrary detentions, among other issues.

Beijing vehemently denies abuses.

"Yet another group of independent U.N. experts have raised serious concerns about the ongoing brutality faced by Uyghurs," Omer Kanat, Executive Director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project, said in a joint statement with the World Uyghur Congress.

"And once again the Chinese government continues to deny and distract from the factual evidence presented. It's long past time for the U.N. system to respond in a more comprehensive way."

The Chinese permanent mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva and the U.N. Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent after business hours.

A report released in August by Michelle Bachelet, then U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, hours before she ended her mandate, found that China's detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims may constitute crimes against humanity.

A Western-led bid to hold a debate on China's treatment of Muslim populations at the U.N. Human Rights Council, however, failed to pass.

Human Rights Watch, which on Monday called on the U.N. to follow up on the report, on Thursday joined several other groups in urging the European Union to drop what it called "meaningless" rights talks with Beijing.

"Lacking any prospect for concrete progress, the EU should suspend the dialogues and double down on its efforts to secure U.N. action on China's abysmal record and pursue accountability for international crimes committed in Xinjiang," Philippe Dam, EU director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 62,0 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
Net income 2022 6,70 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
Net cash 2022 20,0 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,5 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart OMER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
OMER S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,78 €
Average target price 3,80 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Giosuè CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giuseppe Russello Chairman
Alfredo Vitrano Operations Manager
Angelo Costa Independent Director
Vincenza Russello Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMER S.P.A.11.00%85
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED8.41%21 677
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.80%19 205
STADLER RAIL AG13.96%4 039
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-7.41%2 236
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-10.74%2 149