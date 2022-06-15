Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Omeros Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMER   US6821431029

OMEROS CORPORATION

(OMER)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
1.950 USD   -3.47%
08:13aOmeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
06/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
06/08Omeros Shares Fall After BofA Downgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), today announced that the company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held virtually, on Friday, June 17, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be accessed through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OMER2022. A general corporate overview and question and answer session is expected to follow the business portion of the annual meeting.

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed May 2, 2022, only shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2022, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Shareholders of record will be able to attend the meeting, vote and submit questions via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OMER2022 using the 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card or in the instructions accompanying their proxy materials.

Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting by accessing the website listed above, but will not have the option to vote or ask questions.

For those unable to attend the live event, a recording will be archived and accessible at https://investor.omeros.com/archived-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases and cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, as well as addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is initiating a Phase 1b clinical program in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). In addition to its complement franchise, Omeros has ongoing cutting-edge programs in addiction treatments, immuno-oncology therapeutics and human CAR-T and adoptive T cell therapy systems. More information about Omeros and its programs is available at www.omeros.com and in Omeros’ annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be accessed at www.omeros.com under “Investors & News — Financial Information — SEC Filings” and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OMEROS CORPORATION
08:13aOmeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
06/09NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
06/08Omeros Shares Fall After BofA Downgrade
MT
06/08BofA Securities Downgrades Omeros to Neutral From Buy, Sets $4 Price Target
MT
05/10OMEROS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10OMEROS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Omeros Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Omeros Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/10Omeros Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04Omeros Corporation to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMEROS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 9,35x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart OMEROS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Omeros Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEROS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,95 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 515%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Demopulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
George A. Gaitanaris Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President-Science
J. Steven Whitaker Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Cable Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEROS CORPORATION-69.67%122
CSL LIMITED-9.17%87 641
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-13.18%43 239
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-29.77%34 937
BIOGEN INC.-19.91%28 438
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-27.86%21 337