    OMER   US6821431029

OMEROS CORPORATION

(OMER)
Omeros Confirms Submission of Response to FDA Regarding the BLA for Narsoplimab in the Treatment of HSCT-TMA

01/19/2022 | 05:53pm EST
Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today confirmed that earlier this month the company submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) its response to the Agency’s Complete Response Letter (CRL) for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). The response comprises a comprehensive briefing package drafted in close collaboration with external clinical, regulatory and legal experts that addresses in detail the points raised by FDA in its CRL for narsoplimab. Omeros concurrently requested a Type A meeting with FDA to resolve any outstanding items.

Narsoplimab is the first drug candidate submitted to FDA for approval in HSCT-TMA. It has Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan designations in both HSCT-TMA and IgA nephropathy.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases) and cancers. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “look forward to,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “slate,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions and variations thereof. Forward-looking statements, including expectations with regard to interactions and communications with FDA and Omeros’ pursuit of regulatory approval for narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA, are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Omeros’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks associated with product commercialization and commercial operations, regulatory processes and oversight, and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
