Omeros Corporation to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (844) 831-4029 from the United States and Canada or (920) 663-6278 internationally. The participant passcode is 1198541. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally. The replay passcode is 1198541.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros’ website at https://investor.omeros.com/upcoming-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases and cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, as well as addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is initiating a Phase 1b clinical program in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). In addition to its complement franchise, Omeros has ongoing cutting-edge programs in addiction treatments, immuno-oncology therapeutics and human CAR-T and adoptive T cell therapy systems. More information about Omeros and its programs is available at www.omeros.com and in Omeros’ annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which can be accessed at www.omeros.com under “Investors & News — Financial Information — SEC Filings” and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005477/en/