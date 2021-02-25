Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Omeros Corporation    OMER

OMEROS CORPORATION

(OMER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omeros Corporation : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on March 1, 2021

02/25/2021 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, March 1, 2021, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (844) 831-4029 from the United States and Canada or (920) 663-6278 internationally. The participant passcode is 3399452. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally. The replay passcode is 3399452.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros’ website at www.omeros.com and select “Events” under the Investors section of the website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for any software download that may be necessary.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a rolling biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. Omeros’ MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, which targets the complement system’s alternative pathway, recently entered the clinic, and the company’s PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 has successfully completed its Phase 1 trial. Omeros’ pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a novel antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing small-molecule GPR174 inhibitors. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OMEROS CORPORATION
09:38aOMEROS CORPORATION : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results o..
BU
02/01OMEROS : UBS Starts Omeros at Buy With $25 Price Target
MT
01/26OMEROS : Hires Nadia Dac as Chief Commercial Officer
BU
01/20OMEROS : HC Wainwright Adjusts Omeros' Price Target to $34 from $31, Keeps Buy R..
MT
01/20OMEROS : Wedbush Adjusts Omeros' Price Target to $18 From $13, Maintains Neutral..
MT
01/20OMEROS CORPORATION : - Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA..
AQ
01/19OMEROS' : Biologics License Application for Blood Vessel Damage Treatment Candid..
MT
01/19OMEROS : Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA Accepted for ..
BU
01/11OMEROS : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2020OMEROS : Maxim Adjusts Omeros' Price Target to $25 from $20, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -143 M - -
Net Debt 2020 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 387 M 1 387 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart OMEROS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Omeros Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEROS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,17 $
Last Close Price 22,49 $
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory A. Demopulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
George A. Gaitanaris Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President-Science
J. Steven Whitaker Chief Medical Officer
Ray Aspiri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMEROS CORPORATION57.44%1 387
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.9.30%79 862
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.17%56 422
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.10%55 903
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.12%47 761
BEIGENE, LTD.29.61%30 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ