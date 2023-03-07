Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Omeros Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMER   US6821431029

OMEROS CORPORATION

(OMER)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
3.600 USD   -6.49%
09:05aOmeros Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on March 13, 2023
BU
02/06Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Remain Soft Late Monday
MT
02/06Sector Update: Health Care
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omeros Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on March 13, 2023

03/07/2023 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, participants must register at this link to receive a unique PIN. Once registered, you will have two options: (1) Dial in to the conference line provided at the registration site using the PIN provided to you, or (2) choose the “Call Me” option, which will instantly dial the phone number you provide. Should you lose your PIN or registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

The live or subsequently archived webcast of the event can be accessed at this link.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA). Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, COVID-19, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing in clinical programs for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), complement 3 (C3) glomerulopathy and one or more related indications. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OMEROS CORPORATION
09:05aOmeros Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on March 1..
BU
02/06Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Remain Soft Late Monday
MT
02/06Sector Update: Health Care
MT
02/06Top Midday Gainers
MT
02/06Omeros Receives $200 Million Milestone Payment From Rayner Surgical; Shares Soar
MT
02/06Omeros Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial State..
AQ
02/06Omeros Corporation Receives $200 Million Milestone Payment from Rayner Surgical
BU
2022North American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2-
DJ
2022UBS Downgrades Omeros to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $2 From $12
MT
2022Omeros : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMEROS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 69,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 226 M 226 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart OMEROS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Omeros Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMEROS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,60 $
Average target price 6,33 $
Spread / Average Target 75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Demopulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
George A. Gaitanaris Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President-Science
J. Steven Whitaker Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Thomas J. Cable Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMEROS CORPORATION59.29%226
CSL LIMITED2.34%95 561
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.44%43 927
BIOGEN INC.-2.41%39 047
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-4.34%30 841
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-0.25%20 229