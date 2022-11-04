Advanced search
    OMER   US6821431029

OMEROS CORPORATION

(OMER)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
3.380 USD   -0.59%
09:04aOmeros Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022
BU
11/03Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentations at ASH Annual Meeting
BU
10/06Omeros Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Omeros Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022

11/04/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, participants must register at the following link to receive a unique PIN: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4363ad5bbf154eef81c3be16f4e47738. Once registered, you will have two options: (1) Dial in to the conference line provided at the registration site using the PIN provided to you, or (2) choose the “Call Me” option, which will instantly dial the phone number you provide. Should you lose your PIN or registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

The live or subsequently archived webcast of the event can be accessed at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/phgxqy4r.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application (BLA) pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, COVID-19, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing in clinical programs for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), complement 3 (C3) glomerulopathy and one or more related indications. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.


© Business Wire 2022
