Omeros : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

'2021 is off to a strong start as we make great progress toward the anticipated launch of narsoplimab for TA-TMA while building momentum with our ophthalmic drug OMIDRIA following CMS' confirmation of separate payment for OMIDRIA in the ASC setting,' said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros' chairman and chief executive officer. 'Narsoplimab dosing is well underway in the I-SPY COVID-19 platform trial, and the need for a therapeutic to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients is receiving increased focus from both U.S. and international agencies. Looking further across our franchise of complement inhibitors, two other narsoplimab Phase 3 programs are running in IgA nephropathy and aHUS, we expect initial data readout next month from the Phase 1 trial of our MASP-3 inhibitor OMS906, and our subcutaneously delivered long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 is slated to enter the clinic in the first half of next year. Our preclinical programs are also progressing, led by our efforts to deliver a GPR174 inhibitor to the clinic as quickly as possible. With the PDUFA date for narsoplimab in TA-TMA rapidly approaching, we remain committed to bringing a long line of important, first-in-class drugs to market.'

SEATTLE, WA - May 10, 2021 - Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders, today announced recent highlights and developments as well as financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, which include:

Total costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $51.7 million compared to $47.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to research and development expenses related to narsoplimab manufacturing. Until approval for narsoplimab in TA-TMA is certain, manufacturing costs for narsoplimab are expensed as incurred instead of included as inventory.

For the first quarter of 2021, OMIDRIA revenues were $21.1 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The uncertainty around OMIDRIA's reimbursement status affected revenues in the fourth quarter and extending into early February 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Omeros reported a net loss of $35.1 million, or $0.57 per share, which included non-cash expenses of $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares to a net loss in the previous quarter of $37.3 million, or $0.60 per share, which included non-cash expenses of $3.5 million, or $0.07 per share.

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $100.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The company also has a line of credit, which permits borrowing up to the lesser of 85 percent of eligible accounts receivable less certain reserves and $50.0 million.

On March 1, 2021, the company entered into an 'at the market' sales agreement which allows the company to sell, from time to time, up to $150.0 million of its common stock.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders. Its commercial product OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company's PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros' pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors.

