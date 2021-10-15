Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Omeros Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMER   US6821431029

OMEROS CORPORATION

(OMER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omeros Corporation - OMER

10/15/2021 | 09:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Omeros Corporation ("Omeros" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMER).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Omeros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 1, 2021, Omeros announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had identified deficiencies with the Company's Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which "preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time."  The Company further advised that the "FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]" and that the "the company does not currently expect any . . . resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)." On this news, Omeros's stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 38.07%, to close at $8.54 per share on October 1, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com  
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-omeros-corporation---omer-301401663.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about OMEROS CORPORATION
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omero..
PR
10/15OMEROS : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Omeros to $13 From $25 on Drug Filing Deficiencies, M..
MT
10/11OMEROS : Wedbush Suspended Coverage on Omeros
MT
10/08OMEROS : JPMorgan Downgrades Omeros to Underweight from Neutral
MT
10/07OMEROS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omeros Corporation on Behalf o..
BU
10/07OMER EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Omeros Corporation Investo..
PR
10/07INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Om..
PR
10/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation..
BU
10/06OMEROS : HC Wainwright Adjusts Omeros' Price Target to $19 from $32, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/05INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Omeros Corporat..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMEROS CORPORATION
More recommendations