OMID : Provides Corporate Update

ALPHA, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021



"In the past year, OMID has made significant progress in its stated goals, overcoming the many obstacles and challenges that defined 2020," stated Adam Frank, OMID's Chairman and CEO. "As a newly-listed organization, it was my primary objective to build confidence in the viability of our business as well as my overall commitment to shareholders. I believe that the financial statements will continue to validate these combined efforts."



"In my Letter to Shareholders – published in February, 2020 – I made a commitment to expand our sales channels and increase our marketing activities. We achieved these objectives in part through acquiring Peac Labs, our newest brand; investing in our manufacturing capabilities, introducing new products; and establishing a manufacturing contract with one of our private label customers. One final item that I committed to was capitalizing on new opportunities."



"Many of our shareholders have inquired about the recent successful vote in favor of recreational marijuana in New Jersey. I cannot make a concrete commitment about our involvement due to uncertainties with the yet-to-be-written rules and regulations for the industry; however, I can certainly confirm my intention to pursue the recreational market as an additional revenue stream with the potential to readily integrate into our current operations."



OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/ .



Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

