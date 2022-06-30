OMID : Provides Corporate Update

Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) is providing a corporate update to answer shareholder questions regarding the on-going audit. While the audit is not yet complete, the OMID team is continuing to press forward with audit-related activities being a top priority. OMID fully intends to see the audit and corresponding uplist through to completion.

"Over the past several months, we have seen that many factors impacting the timeline of our planned audit and uplist are outside of our control. As a result, the project has extended beyond the initial expected completion date. I want to confirm that the OMID team has been active in this process and this project will continue to be a top priority until it is completed. At the current time, we anticipate reaching our goal within the third quarter of this year." stated Adam Frank, Chairman & CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Alpha, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts, primarily CBD, as well as other medicinal ingredients. The companys objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods. Acts 2:12.

For more information about the company, please visithttps://omidholdingsinc.com/.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.