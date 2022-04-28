Omineca Mining and Metals : Audited Financial Statements

(An Exploration Stage Corporation) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity (deficit) and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements which describes the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:

• Management's Discussion and Analysis

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the other information prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are

responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Keith L. Gagnon.

"Crowe MacKay LLP"

Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, Canada

April 28, 2022

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.

(An Exploration Stage Corporation)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)As at December 31 Assets

2021

2020

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable (Notes 11 and 14) Prepaid expense (Note 11)

Current investments (Note 4)

Reclamation bonds (Note 12)

Property and equipment (Note 5)

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

$ 1,352,859

274,771 338,519

42,905 177,578

36,269 23,778

1,706,804

90,000

320,773

13,663,737

$ 15,781,314

$ 4,229,826

4,769,701

84,000

137,915

10,047,546

$ 15,039,162

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 11)

Flow-through premium liability (Note 12)

Long term liabilities Decommissioning provision (Note 12) Debenture payable (Note 7)Shareholders' equity (deficit)

Share capital (Note 8)

Equity component of convertible debenture (Note 7) Contributed surplus (Note 8)

$

564,373 628,965 - 153,603 564,373 782,568 255,424 255,442 65,000 65,000 8,571,890 9,322,875 9,456,687 $

25,997,327

1,234,733

2,764,452

Deficit

(23,671,885)

(22,304,723)

6,324,627

$ 15,781,314

10,425,885

24,162,533

448,116

2,307,351

4,613,277

$ 15,039,162

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)

Subsequent events (Note 8)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Tom MacNeill" Director Mr. Tom MacNeill (Signed)

"Andrew Davidson" Director Mr. Andrew Davidson (Signed)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.