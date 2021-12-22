Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMM   CA68216T1030

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.

(OMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omineca Mining and Metals : Investor Presentation - December 2021

12/22/2021 | 09:47am EST
TSXV: OMM

Placer Recovery and Lode Gold Exploration

At Wingdam

December 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are naturally subject to certain uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors. Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. ("Omineca" or the "Company") is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates contained herein as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the historical estimate should not be relied upon.

2

Share and Capital Structure

Listing

TSXV: OMM

Shares I/O

121.9 million

Warrants

31.3 million

Options

10.4 million

Fully Diluted

163.6 million

Management

~41.3%

and Insiders

3

Synopsis - Wingdam Gold Exploration

& Placer Recovery

Omineca

Osisko

Developments

4

Cariboo Mining District

Cariboo Gold

Wingdam

Spanish

Mountain

5

Disclaimer

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 14:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.
08:38aOmineca Mining and Metals Reports Start of Mining Operations at Wingdam Paleoplacer Pro..
MT
04:01aMining Operations Initiated at Wingdam Paleoplacer Project
AQ
12/17Omineca Mining and Metals Raising C$1 Million in a Private Placement of Flow-Through Sh..
MT
12/17Omineca Announces Private Placement Financing
AQ
12/17Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1 million in fu..
CI
12/09Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. - Wingdam Gold 2021 Exploration Update, winter 2021/2022..
AQ
12/08OMINECA MINING AND METALS : Wingdam Gold 2021 Exploration Update – Winter 2021/2022 ..
PU
12/08Wingdam Gold 2021 Exploration Update - Winter 2021/2022 Program Set to Begin
AQ
12/08Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. Finishes Compiling the Data from Its 2021 Exploration Pr..
CI
11/19Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,77 M -1,37 M -1,37 M
Net Debt 2020 5,07 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 CAD
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 525%
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. MacNeill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew K. Davidson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Dean Nawata Manager-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.-68.42%13
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 487
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.03%32 711
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.69%23 685
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.88%18 689
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.21%14 073