OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.

(OMM)
Omineca Mining and Metals : Investor Presentation - October 2020

10/12/2020 | 04:00am EDT

TSXV: OMM

Tom MacNeill President & CEO

Placer Recovery • Lode Gold Exploration

The New Cariboo Gold Rush

October 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities

This presentation includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are naturally subject to certain uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors. Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. ("Omineca" or the "Company") is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates contained herein as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the historical estimate should not be relied upon.

2

Who We Are

President & CEO, Director

Tom MacNeill, CFA, CGA

CFO, Director

Andrew Davidson, CA, CPA

VP Business Development

Dean Nawata

Lead Geologist

Stephen Kocsis, P. Geo.

Technical Advisor, Qualified Person

Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P.Geo

Director

Sylvain Laberge

Advisory Board

John Kiernan, P.Eng

Advisory Board

Len Sinclair

Tom MacNeill is founder, president and CEO of 49 North Resources a resource investment and development company headquartered in Saskatchewan. Along with Andrew Davidson and Dean Nawata, 49 North has been directly involved at in several successful junior resource projects from inception through exit or buy out such as Athabasca Potash, Prairie Hunter Oil & Gas and Copper Canyon.

It was 49 North that originally funded and brought Saskatchewan based ground freezing technology to Wingdam, then a private company, and under Len Sinclair's stewardship, in 2012 successfully recovered 5.4 kilos of placer gold locked under 50 meters of wet overburden beneath Lighting Creek.

Omineca's partner and mining contractor, HCC Mining and Demolition Inc of Saskatoon, SK has specialized equipment, decades of diversified, innovative mining techniques and experience including over 10 years of alluvial gold mining operations.

3

South Central BC, Cariboo Mining District

Wingdam Project

Midway between Osisko Gold Royalties' "Cariboo Gold Project" at Barkerville and town of Quesnel along Lightning Creek on Highway 26

OMM Fraser Canyon

Wingdam

Osisko

Gold Royalties

Quesnel

4

South Central BC, Cariboo Mining District

OMM Fraser Canyon

BGM Cariboo Gold Project

Paleochannel Gold Targets

Multi-million Oz Gold Resource

Quesnel

Wingdam Trend

Omineca

Osisko Gold

Royalties

Lightning

Cariboo

Gold

-

Trend

Yanks

Trend

OMM Mouse Mountain

OMM New Mineral Claims

OMM Wingdam Project

5

Cu/Au Porphyry Option

12,133 Ha Sept 2, 2020

Underground Paleo Placer Recovery

Mirror Image to Barkerville & Williams Creek

2 Parallel NW-SE Structures

Mirror Image Geology

OMM Wingdam

OR Cariboo Gold Project

OMM Wingdam

OR Cariboo Gold Project

6

Quartz in Gold Nuggets Where Did They Come From?

Quartz in Gold Nugget VS Gold in Quartz Vein

Indicative of a source of the placer

7

Lode Gold Source of the Cariboo Gold Rush

The 2 Richest Placer Streams of the Cariboo Gold Rush

  • Was Cariboo Gold the source of the placer taken from Williams Creek?
    • Where is the source of the placer at Wingdam and Lightning Creek?

Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project

4.4M oz resource + 4.5Moz historic production

Island Mountain

Cow Mountain

BC Vein

Wingdam

Bonanza Ledge

Lightning Creek

km of gold bearing

Williams Creek

buried

Creek

8

Multi-Year,Multi-Area Drill Permit

Crosscut

Melvin Shaft

26 Highway

Highway

26

Exploration Area 1

Melvin Shaft

Crosscut

9

Exploration Methodology

Our exploration methodology conducted by Axiom Group:

  • Regional mapping and geology
  • Airborne geophysics 2018/19
  • SkyTEMCrosscutelectromagnetic survey (conducted earlier)
  • Prospecting and outcrop rock sampling
  • Soil grid sampling
  • Diamond drill program (oriented core)

10

2020 Rock Sampling - GOLD

11

2020 Soil Sample Heat Map - GOLD

Crosscut

12

2020 Maiden Diamond Drill Program

13

TSXV: OMM

Omineca Mining and Metals

14

Disclaimer

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 07:59:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,58 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net Debt 2019 8,65 M 6,58 M 6,58 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 41,5 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. MacNeill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew K. Davidson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sylvain Laberge Independent Director
Dean Nawata Manager-Corporate & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD.478.57%32
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.58%50 500
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION52.61%49 837
POLYUS139.32%29 729
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.73.27%22 856
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED34.22%19 988
