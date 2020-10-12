Omineca Mining and Metals : Investor Presentation - October 2020
10/12/2020 | 04:00am EDT
TSXV: OMM
Tom MacNeill President & CEO
Placer Recovery • Lode Gold Exploration
The New Cariboo Gold Rush
October 2020
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an
offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities
This presentation includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are naturally subject to certain uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors. Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. ("Omineca" or the "Company") is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates contained herein as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the historical estimate should not be relied upon.
Who We Are
President & CEO, Director
Tom MacNeill, CFA, CGA
CFO, Director
Andrew Davidson, CA, CPA
VP Business Development
Dean Nawata
Lead Geologist
Stephen Kocsis, P. Geo.
Technical Advisor, Qualified Person
Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P.Geo
Director
Sylvain Laberge
Advisory Board
John Kiernan, P.Eng
Advisory Board
Len Sinclair
Tom MacNeill is founder, president and CEO of 49 North Resources a resource investment and development company headquartered in Saskatchewan. Along with Andrew Davidson and Dean Nawata, 49 North has been directly involved at in several successful junior resource projects from inception through exit or buy out such as Athabasca Potash, Prairie Hunter Oil & Gas and Copper Canyon.
It was 49 North that originally funded and brought Saskatchewan based ground freezing technology to Wingdam, then a private company, and under Len Sinclair's stewardship, in 2012 successfully recovered 5.4 kilos of placer gold locked under 50 meters of wet overburden beneath Lighting Creek.
Omineca's partner and mining contractor, HCC Mining and Demolition Inc of Saskatoon, SK has specialized equipment, decades of diversified, innovative mining techniques and experience including over 10 years of alluvial gold mining operations.
South Central BC, Cariboo Mining District
Wingdam Project
Midway between Osisko Gold Royalties' "Cariboo Gold Project" at Barkerville and town of Quesnel along Lightning Creek on Highway 26
OMM Fraser Canyon
Wingdam
Osisko
Gold Royalties
Quesnel
South Central BC, Cariboo Mining District
OMM Fraser Canyon
BGM Cariboo Gold Project
Paleochannel Gold Targets
Multi-million Oz Gold Resource
Quesnel
Wingdam Trend
Omineca
Osisko Gold
Royalties
Lightning
Cariboo
Gold
-
Trend
Yanks
Trend
OMM Mouse Mountain
OMM New Mineral Claims
OMM Wingdam Project
Cu/Au Porphyry Option
12,133 Ha Sept 2, 2020
Underground Paleo Placer Recovery
Mirror Image to Barkerville & Williams Creek
2 Parallel NW-SE Structures
Mirror Image Geology
OMM Wingdam
OR Cariboo Gold Project
OMM Wingdam
OR Cariboo Gold Project
Quartz in Gold Nuggets Where Did They Come From?
Quartz in Gold Nugget VS Gold in Quartz Vein
Indicative of a source of the placer
Lode Gold Source of the Cariboo Gold Rush
The 2 Richest Placer Streams of the Cariboo Gold Rush
Was Cariboo Gold the source of the placer taken from Williams Creek?
Where is the source of the placer at Wingdam and Lightning Creek?
Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project
4.4M oz resource + 4.5Moz historic production
Island Mountain
Cow Mountain
BC Vein
Wingdam
Bonanza Ledge
Lightning Creek
km of gold bearing
Williams Creek
buried
Creek
Multi-Year,Multi-Area Drill Permit
Crosscut
Melvin Shaft
26 Highway
Highway
26
Exploration Area 1
Melvin Shaft
Crosscut
Exploration Methodology
Our exploration methodology conducted by Axiom Group:
