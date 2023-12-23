Omkar Pharmachem Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 23, 2023, have approved the appointment of Mr. Arun Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from December 23, 2023. Reason for appointment: resignation of Mr. Amit Jain from the role of CFO & KMP. Brief Profile: Mr. Arun Kumar, aged 44 Years is commerce graduate, semi qualified chartered accountants and having 12 years of experience and finance.