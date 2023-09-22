Omni Bridgeway Limited ABN 45 067 298 088omnibridgeway.com

22 September 2023

Dear Shareholder,

OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED-NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 annual general meeting (Meeting) of Omni Bridgeway Limited (Omni BridgewayorCompany) will be held at theRadisson Blu Plaza Hotel, 27 O'Connell St, Sydney NSW Australia and online atweb.lumiagm.com/346865791(Online Platform) on Thursday,

26 October 2023 at 9:30am (AEDT).

The Company advises that in addition to a physical Meeting, the Company has made arrangements for shareholders eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting to remotely participate via the Online Platform.

In accordance with the provisions under theCorporations Act 2001(Cth), the Company is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders (Notice of Meeting)unless a shareholder has requested to receive a Notice of Meeting in hard copy.

The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website athttps://omnibridgeway.com/investors/asx-announcementsor from the Company's ASX platform athttps://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/obl.

A Proxy Form is attached to this notice.

Attendance via the Online Platform

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting virtually can do so through the Online Platform.

The Online Platform will go live from 9:00am (AEDT) on Thursday, 26 October 2023. The Company recommends logging in to the Online Platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement time of 9:30am (AEDT) for the Meeting using the instructions below:

(a)enterweb.lumiagm.com/346865791into a web browser on your computer or online device. If requested, the unique 9-digit Meeting ID is 346-865-791;

(b)to register to vote, shareholders will need to enter their Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN) which is printed at the top of the Proxy Form or holding statement as well as entering their postcode or country code; and

(c)appointed proxies will need to contact Computershare on +61 3 9415 4024 to receive their username and password.

Further information on how to participate virtually is set out in both the Notice of Meeting and Online Meeting Guide which can be found athttps://omnibridgeway.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Please read the Online Meeting Guide carefully to ensure that your internet browser is compatible with the Online Platform. The Online Meeting Guide also includes a step-by-step guide on how to navigate through the site to submit your vote and ask questions.

Proxy Lodgements

Shareholders who choose to lodge a Proxy Form should follow the instructions on the enclosed Proxy Form. For your proxy appointment to be effective it must be received by 9:30am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 24 October 2023.

If you require assistance, please contact Computershare:

a)on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or on +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia); or

b)online atwww.investorcentre.com/contact.

Electronic Communications

If you would like to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your communication elections online at:www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/OBL.

If you have not yet registered, you will need your shareholder information including SRN / HIN details.

Yours sincerely,

Jeremy SambrookCompany Secretary

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

This Notice should be read in its entirety.

This Notice should be read in its entirety.

If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on+61 8 9225 2300or by email atcosec@omnibridgeway.com

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of shareholders of Omni Bridgeway Limited (Company) will be held at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, 27 O'Connell St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia and online atweb.lumiagm.com/346865791,on Thursday, 26 October 2023 at 9:30am (AEDT) (Meeting).

Details regarding attending the Meeting via the Online Platform are set out in the Explanatory Memorandum. The Online Meeting Guide is also attached to this Notice and provides detailed instructions on how to register, watch, ask questions and vote at the Meeting. This is also available at:https://omnibridgeway.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of this Notice. We recommend Shareholders read the Explanatory Memorandum in relation to the proposed Resolutions.

The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of theCorporations Regulations 2001(Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 at 7:00pm (AEDT).

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice (including the Explanatory Memorandum) are defined in Schedule 1.

Agenda

ANNUAL REPORT

To consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities, which includes the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2023.

RESOLUTION2-ELECTION OF MR MICHAEL GREEN AS A DIRECTOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as anordinary resolutionthe following:

RESOLUTION1-ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as anon-binding ordinary resolutionthe following:

'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 14.4, article 6.3(j) of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Michael Green, being a non-executive director who was appointed on 28 April 2023, retires and being eligible, is elected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

'That, pursuant to and in accordance with section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given by the Shareholders for the adoption of the Remuneration Report on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

Voting Prohibition

A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons:

(a)a member of the Key Management Personnel details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or

(b)a Closely Related Party of such a member.

However, a person described above may cast a vote on this Resolution if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described in subparagraphs (a) or (b) above and either:

(a)the person is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or

(b)the person is the Chairperson and the appointment of the Chairperson as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution but expressly authorises the Chairperson to exercise the proxy, even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company (or its consolidated group).

3RESOLUTION3-RE-ELECTION OF MR

RAYMOND VAN HULST AS A DIRECTOR

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as anordinary resolutionthe following:

'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 14.5, article 6.3 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Raymond van Hulst, retires and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

4RESOLUTION4-APPROVAL OF

INDEMNIFIED PERSONS' DEEDS OF INDEMNITY, INSURANCE AND ACCESS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as anordinary resolutionthe following:

'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Chapter 2D of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes approval be given to the Company to: