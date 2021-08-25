Omni Bridgeway : Annual Report 30 June 2021

|
C. CAPITAL STRUCTURE
80
Note 15:
Financial risk management.................................
80
Note 16:
Cash and cash equivalents..................................
87
Note 17:
Debt securities.......................................................
87
Note 18:
Contributed equity...............................................
89
Note 19:
|
Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)
and reserves..........................................................
90
D. WORKING CAPITAL, OTHER ASSETS
AND OTHER LIABILITIES
91
Note 20:
Receivables from litigation contracts
and other................................................................
91
Note 21:
Contract costs........................................................
92
Note 22:
Other assets...........................................................
92
Note 23:
Plant and equipment............................................
93
Note 24:
Trade and other payables....................................
95
Note 25:
Provisions...............................................................
95
Note 26:
Lease liabilities......................................................
97
Note 27:
Other financial liabilities......................................
99
Note 28:
Commitments and contingencies....................
101
E. THE GROUP, MANAGEMENT AND RELATED PARTIES 102
Note 29:
Key management personnel.............................
102
Note 30:
Share-based payment plan...............................
102
Note 31:
Business combination........................................
104
Note 32:
Parent entity information..................................
109
Note 33:
Material partly-owned subsidiaries ................
112
Note 34:
Investment in associates and joint ventures.. 114
Note 35:
Related party disclosure....................................
116
Note 36:
Auditor's remuneration.....................................
116
Note 37: Events after the reporting date........................
116
Directors' Declaration...........................................................
117
Independent Auditor's Report.............................................
118
Shareholder Information......................................................
123
Corporate Information.........................................................
126
Glossary of Terms..................................................................
128