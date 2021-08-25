Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/24
Omni Bridgeway : Annual Report 30 June 2021

08/25/2021
Annual Report 2021

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in financing and managing legal risks

We have significant expertise in civil and common law legal and recovery systems and offer dispute finance from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery.

We are the world's largest dispute finance team and have operations around the globe.

Since 1986, Omni Bridgeway has established a record of financing disputes and enforcement proceedings, and in 2021 our company marks numerous anniversaries that reflect decades of delivering results for clients.

All figures are in Australian Dollars (AUD, A$) unless otherwise stated.

Omni Bridgeway | Annual Report 2021

Contents

Highlights

Highlights

.....................................................................................

2

Chairman's and Managing Director's Report.........................

4

The Omni Bridgeway advantage...........................................

14

Directors' Report.....................................................................

17

Auditor's Independence Declaration....................................

49

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.........

50

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position....................

51

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows...............................

52

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity...................

53

Notes to the Financial Statements........................................

55

About this Report....................................................................

55

A. RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

59

Note 1:

Segment information...........................................

59

Note 2:

Revenue from contracts with customers..........

63

Note 3:

Interest revenue ...................................................

65

Note 4:

Net gain on derecognition of intangibles

assets .....................................................................

65

Note 5:

Other income ........................................................

66

Note 6:

Expenses................................................................

66

Note 7:

Income tax..............................................................

68

Note 8:

Loss per share.......................................................

72

Note 9:

Dividends paid and proposed by

Omni Bridgeway Limited (the parent entity)....

73

Note 10:

Statement of cash flows reconciliation .............

74

B. INVESTMENTS AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

75

Note 11:

Claims portfolio.....................................................

75

Note 12:

Purchased claims .................................................

75

Note 13:

Intangible assets - litigation contracts

in progress.............................................................

76

Note 14:

Goodwill..................................................................

79

C. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

80

Note 15:

Financial risk management.................................

80

Note 16:

Cash and cash equivalents..................................

87

Note 17:

Debt securities.......................................................

87

Note 18:

Contributed equity...............................................

89

Note 19:

Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)

and reserves..........................................................

90

D. WORKING CAPITAL, OTHER ASSETS

AND OTHER LIABILITIES

91

Note 20:

Receivables from litigation contracts

and other................................................................

91

Note 21:

Contract costs........................................................

92

Note 22:

Other assets...........................................................

92

Note 23:

Plant and equipment............................................

93

Note 24:

Trade and other payables....................................

95

Note 25:

Provisions...............................................................

95

Note 26:

Lease liabilities......................................................

97

Note 27:

Other financial liabilities......................................

99

Note 28:

Commitments and contingencies....................

101

E. THE GROUP, MANAGEMENT AND RELATED PARTIES 102

Note 29:

Key management personnel.............................

102

Note 30:

Share-based payment plan...............................

102

Note 31:

Business combination........................................

104

Note 32:

Parent entity information..................................

109

Note 33:

Material partly-owned subsidiaries ................

112

Note 34:

Investment in associates and joint ventures.. 114

Note 35:

Related party disclosure....................................

116

Note 36:

Auditor's remuneration.....................................

116

Note 37: Events after the reporting date........................

116

Directors' Declaration...........................................................

117

Independent Auditor's Report.............................................

118

Shareholder Information......................................................

123

Corporate Information.........................................................

126

Glossary of Terms..................................................................

128

Overview

Report Directors'

Report Financial

Information Shareholder

1

Highlights

EPV

Gross investment proceeds

$20.1bn

$276.0m

20.1

15.8

135.0

0.6

9.8

290.3

9.5

276.0

4.1

5.9

113.3

71.2

35.1

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

CAGR > 42% over 5 years

CAGR > 33% over 5 years

Fund 5 component that is not consolidated within the group

Income yet to be recognised from substantially completed investments

Supporting clients from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery for 30+ years

Bentham

2001

2003

2007

2009

2011

Perth

Public listing

(ASX)

IMF

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

New York

Bridgeway

Omni Finance

asset recovery

& enforcement

1986

1990

2001

2009

Omni

Founded as

Distressed

Asset tracing

Geneva

- distressed

& restructuring

intelligence

debt trading,

Amsterdam

2013

Los Angeles

2 Omni Bridgeway | Annual Report 2021

Annual investment commitment

Investments

$412.6m

$524.8m

412.6

19.9

112.9

627.9

40.5

106.0

147.0

223.0

312.2

190.9

321.3

427.0

524.8

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

CAGR > 38% over 5 years

CAGR > 35% over 5 years

Fund 5 component that is not consolidated within the group

Westgem & Fund 4 IFRS impaired investment

Highlights

Overview

Report Directors'

2017

2018

NOV 2019

Fund 1

Merger

US$172m

Fund 4

IMF Bentham /

Funds 2 & 3

US$500m

2019

Omni Bridgeway

2021

2015

2016

A$180m

Hong Kong

A$2.2 billion FUM2

Houston

Montreal

Fund 5

(7 Funds)

Auckland

San Francisco

Toronto

Singapore

London

US$500m

Madrid

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2021

Singapore

Fund 6

Cologne

Dubai

Fund 7

35 years

€150m

(ROLAND

US$100m

in business

ProzessFinanz)

(DARP1)

20 years

Germany, public

listing, asset tracing

10 years

1 | Distressed Asset Recovery Program

US

2 | Funds under management

5 years

Asia and Canada

Report Financial

Information Shareholder

3

