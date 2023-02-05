Advanced search
    OBL   AU0000082489

OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED

(OBL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:25 2023-02-03 am EST
3.910 AUD   -1.26%
02:30pOmni Bridgeway : announces EMEA leadership and investment management promotions in Amsterdam and London
PU
02/02Judgment Enforcement And Litigation Finance : A Growing Trend in International Arbitration
PU
01/19Omni Bridgeway : International Arbitration Funding
PU
Omni Bridgeway : announces EMEA leadership and investment management promotions in Amsterdam and London

02/05/2023 | 02:30pm EST
Omni Bridgeway announces EMEA leadership and investment management promotions in Amsterdam and London
Contact:Sarah GloverMarketing Manager | +44 07479 402230 | [email protected]

AMSTERDAM AND LONDON FEBRUARY 6, 2023 -Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce the appointment of Hannah van Roessel as Co-Chief Investment Officer - EMEA, and the promotions of Kees de Visser and Alistair Croft.

Based in Amsterdam, Hannah will work closely with Raymond van Hulst (Executive Director and Co-CIO EMEA) to jointly lead all aspects of Omni Bridgeway's EMEA operations.

With 10 years of experience at Omni Bridgeway, Hannah brings a unique global perspective to her new role, having served as Senior Investment Manager and Director Enforcement first for EMEA and then the US, when she relocated to New York to launch the company's US judgment enforcement business in 2022. Throughout her tenure in the legal finance industry, Hannah has achieved a notable record of success, managing complex multijurisdictional enforcement cases and securing recoveries in contested settings. Before joining Omni Bridgeway, she practiced at leading law firms NautaDutilh and Loyens & Loeff, gaining significant experience with the cross-border recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards in many jurisdictions, in particular against sovereigns and semi-sovereigns.

Commenting on Hannah's appointment, Omni Bridgeway Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Saker said, "Hannah is an exceptional talent, with an impressive track record of successfully expanding our business lines into new regions. She has a keen eye for strategy and client development that is the perfect complement to Raymond's experience and expertise in sourcing and structuring complex deals. We could not be better positioned for continued growth with Hannah and Raymond leading our team and business in EMEA."

Also in Amsterdam, the company is pleased to announce Kees de Visser has been promoted as Chair of the Investment Committee for EMEA, in which he oversees funding requests as a member of the company's global investment committee. Before joining Omni Bridgeway in 2016, Kees practised law, admitted at De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek where he handled large and high-profile cross-border litigation and enforcement matters and led the firm's private international law team.

In London, Alistair Croft has been promoted to Senior Investment Manager with a focus on enforcement, contentious trust and insolvency matters. Prior to joining Omni Bridgeway in 2015, Alistair practised law for over a decade, becoming a barrister and a partner at a leading law firm with a broad practice advising on complex cross-border litigation, fraud, enforcement, and contentious trust matters for UHNWI and insolvency.

Raymond van Hulst, said, "I am thrilled to have Hannah on board as Co-CIO, and with the promotion of Kees and Alistair we are poised for continued success in EMEA. In combination with our recent hires in Dubai and Germany as well as our expansion into France we are proud to attract and promote the top talent in the industry. This is core to our strategy of continuing to establish operations in more jurisdictions and markets than any other legal finance provider, in order to best serve our clients with local knowledge and experience."

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 25 international locations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Omni Bridgeway Limited published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 19:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
