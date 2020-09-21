Omni Commerce Identifies High Grade Gold Sampling at Northshore

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2020) - Omni Commerce Corp. ("Omni" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a grab sample surface sampling program conducted on their 100% owned Northshore Gold Property in July 2020. A three day field program was conducted to follow-up historic reports of gold mineralization outside of the Afric g Zone, as well as to confirm gold mineralization in the Audney and Caly Vein systems within the Afric Zone. Assay results from 43 "grab type" rock samples ranged from 0.05 g/t Au to 329 g/t Au. Selected results are shown on the map, and on the table below listed from highest to lowest values:

Sample Number Easting Northing Sample Type Area Au g/t 355902 479870 5401330 Vein Caly Vein 329 355884 479741 5401982 Float Uphill from Main Vein 301 355901 479870 5401332 Vein Caly Vein 253 355852 479814 5401361 Vein Audney Vein 159 355851 479811 5401357 Vein Audney Vein 131 355869 480114 5401811 Vein Main Vein Adit 101 355857 479857 5401555 Float No 5 Ext 93.78 355863 480166 5401561 Vein #5 Vein 56.35 355853 479818 5401368 Vein Audney Vein 46.43 355856 479853 5401556 Float No 5 Ext 44.08 355855 479855 5401554 Float No 5 Ext 32.99 355871 480117 5401810 Vein Main Vein Adit 28.67 355873 480113 5401810 Vein Main Vein Adit 14.04 355876 480128 5401540 Vein #5 Vein 9.01 355879 479645 5401946 Blast Rock No 2 Raise 7.86 355883 479704 5401960 Vein Main Vein on surface 7.7 355868 479588 5401929 Float No 2 Vein waste pile 5.53 355903 480073 5401186 Vein #3 Zone 5.34

Note: Gold assays in bold are samples taken outside of the Afric Zone.

Jason Jessup, President of Ready Set Gold Corp. ("RSG") commented, "The July due diligence / reconnaissance visit to the Northshore project confirmed significant high-grade gold mineralization in structurally controlled quartz veins both within the Afric Zone historic resource area, and in additional areas outside of the historic resource. These results highlight the potential for zones of high-grade mineralization on the property. Our team is excited to further develop our understanding of the controls on the high-grade mineralization, which will be tested in our Phase 1 drill program starting later this year."

It should be noted that the samples were grab samples which may not represent the overall grade of the various veins sampled, there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in a mineral resource on these veins.





Since acquiring 100% ownership of the Northshore Gold Property, Omni has completed a high resolution airborne magnetic survey, carried out the field visit, and has filed a work plan for line-cutting and an IP surface geophysical survey over the property. This work, combined with an ongoing structural geology review, will be used to define targets for the Phase 1 drill program scheduled to commence in Q4 2020.

Further to the Company's news release dated August 13, 2020, the Company and RSG continue to work towards satisfying the conditions for completion of their business combination pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement dated August 12, 2020 (the "Transaction"). It is expected that, upon completion of the Transaction, the resulting issuer will own 100% of the Northshore Property and the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project and will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Emmons Peak Project. For more information on these other projects, see the Company's news release dated August 13, 2020. The Company is working on a current National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Northshore Property and will file this report when finalized.

Analysis: the rock samples were sent to SGS Laboratories Burnaby where they were crushed and then pulverized to 75 microns with 30g of material analyzed by NiS fire assay / sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-MS finish. Results in excess of 100 g/t Au were also subjected to gravimetric analysis. Certified reference materials and quartz blanks were inserted at regular intervals to ensure accuracy and to detect any contamination of the samples. The QA/QC samples were reviewed and they reported well within acceptable variances and the blanks showed no evidence of contamination. Representative (rep) hand samples were retained for all the analyzed samples.

Peter Dimmell, P.Geo (ON, NL), a technical advisor to RSG and Omni and Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Omni is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta. Omni owns the Northshore Gold Property located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization.

