Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Omnia Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMN   ZAE000005153

OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OMN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
63.30 ZAR   -0.41%
11:13aOMNIA : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting, availability of integrated report, B-BBEE annual compliance
PU
07/27OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omnia : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting, availability of integrated report, B-BBEE annual compliance

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1967/003680/06)

JSE code: OMN

LEI NUMBER: 529900T6L5CEOP1PNP91

ISIN: ZAE000005153

("Omnia" or the "Company" or the "Group")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, AVAILABILITY OF INTEGRATED REPORT AND B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

  1. NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
    Shareholders are hereby advised that the notice of annual general meeting ("Notice'') of the Group has been distributed to the shareholders today. Omnia's integrated annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022 will be available on the Company's website, https://www.omnia.co.za/reports-and-results/annual-reports/2022today and copies thereof will also be available on request from the Company Secretary. The annual financial statements, which are also available on the Company's website, contain no modifications to the audited results for the year ended 31 March 2022, published on SENS on 20 June 2022.
    Notice is hereby given that the 55th annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of Omnia will be held on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 at 10h00 or any other adjourned or postponed time, in person or virtually as permitted by the JSE Limited, the provisions of the Companies
    Act and Omnia's memorandum of incorporation ("MOI"). For those attending in person, the meeting will be hosted at Main Station 3, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Cnr Rivonia Road and West Street, Sandton, 2196. For those attending virtually, the AGM will be hosted on an interactive electronic platform to facilitate voting and remote participation by shareholders.
  2. SALIENT DATES
    The Notice has been distributed to Omnia shareholders who were recorded as such in the Omnia register of shareholders on Friday, 22 July 2022, being the notice record date used to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting.
    The board of directors of the Company determined that, in terms of section 62(3)(a), as read with section 59 of the Companies Act, as amended, the record date for shareholders to be recorded in the register of Omnia shareholders in order to be able to attend, participate and vote at the AGM is Friday, 16 September 2022. Accordingly, the last date to trade in order to be registered in the Omnia register of shareholders is Tuesday, 13 September 2022. Forms of proxy must be lodged by no later than 10h00 on Monday, 19 September 2022 for administrative purposes or may be handed to the chair of the AGM before the appointed proxy exercises any shareholder rights at the AGM.

3. B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are hereby notified that in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, Omnia's compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 read with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 46 of 2013, is available on the Company's website, www.omnia.co.za.

Johannesburg

29 July 2022

Sponsor

Disclaimer

Omnia Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:13aOMNIA : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting, availability of integrated ..
PU
07/27OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
07/19OMNIA : Finalisation announcement regarding the declaration of a special dividend
PU
07/06OMNIA : Dealings in securities by a director, the company secretary and prescribed officer..
PU
06/20TRANSCRIPT : Omnia Holdings Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 20, 2022
CI
06/20CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS : retirement of chairman and appointment of chairman desi..
PU
06/20OMNIA : Declaration of cash and special dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
06/20OMNIA : Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
06/20Omnia Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 23 397 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net income 2023 1 536 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 871 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,92x
Yield 2023 7,26%
Capitalization 10 307 M 622 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Omnia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 63,30 ZAR
Average target price 100,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seelan Gobalsamy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephanus Petrus Serfontein Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Ralph Havenstein Chairman
Tina Eboka Chairman-Designate
Machiniba Sylvia Bopape Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.11%622
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-14.56%51 871
BASF SE-31.13%38 864
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-26.43%30 578
FMC CORPORATION-0.12%13 881
SASOL LIMITED34.93%13 270