Omnia : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting, availability of integrated report, B-BBEE annual compliance

3. B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are hereby notified that in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, Omnia's compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 read with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 46 of 2013, is available on the Company's website, www.omnia.co.za.

Johannesburg

29 July 2022

Sponsor