Omnia : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting, availability of integrated report, B-BBEE annual compliance
07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1967/003680/06)
JSE code: OMN
LEI NUMBER: 529900T6L5CEOP1PNP91
ISIN: ZAE000005153
("Omnia" or the "Company" or the "Group")
NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that the notice of annual general meeting ("Notice'') of the Group has been distributed to the shareholders today. Omnia's integrated annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022 will be available on the Company's website, https://www.omnia.co.za/reports-and-results/annual-reports/2022today and copies thereof will also be available on request from the Company Secretary. The annual financial statements, which are also available on the Company's website, contain no modifications to the audited results for the year ended 31 March 2022, published on SENS on 20 June 2022.
Notice is hereby given that the 55th annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of Omnia will be held on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 at 10h00 or any other adjourned or postponed time, in person or virtually as permitted by the JSE Limited, the provisions of the Companies
Act and Omnia's memorandum of incorporation ("MOI"). For those attending in person, the meeting will be hosted at Main Station 3, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Cnr Rivonia Road and West Street, Sandton, 2196. For those attending virtually, the AGM will be hosted on an interactive electronic platform to facilitate voting and remote participation by shareholders.
SALIENT DATES
The Notice has been distributed to Omnia shareholders who were recorded as such in the Omnia register of shareholders on Friday, 22 July 2022, being the notice record date used to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting.
The board of directors of the Company determined that, in terms of section 62(3)(a), as read with section 59 of the Companies Act, as amended, the record date for shareholders to be recorded in the register of Omnia shareholders in order to be able to attend, participate and vote at the AGM is Friday, 16 September 2022. Accordingly, the last date to trade in order to be registered in the Omnia register of shareholders is Tuesday, 13 September 2022. Forms of proxy must be lodged by no later than 10h00 on Monday, 19 September 2022 for administrative purposes or may be handed to the chair of the AGM before the appointed proxy exercises any shareholder rights at the AGM.
3. B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
Shareholders are hereby notified that in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, Omnia's compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 read with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 46 of 2013, is available on the Company's website, www.omnia.co.za.