Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Omnia Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMN   ZAE000005153

OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(OMN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-06
76.38 ZAR   +0.49%
03/30OMNIA : Dealings in securities by the chief executive officer
PU
03/29Omnia Metals Hits High-Grade Copper, Silver at Western Australia's Ord Basin Project; Shares Jump 9%
MT
03/29OMNIA : Participation in the Bank of America (BofA) global research 23rd annual Sun City Conference 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRP121: Notification of acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

04/08/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1967/003680/06)

JSE code: OMN

LEI NUMBER: 529900T6L5CEOP1PNP91 ISIN: ZAE000005153

("Omnia" or the "Company" or the "Group")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (the "Companies Act"), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Omnia has received notification from Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited, ("PIC") of the acquisition by PIC of Omnia shares, such that PIC's total beneficial interest in the company is now 20.223% of Omnia's issued shares.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Johannesburg

8 April 2022

Sponsor

Disclaimer

Omnia Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/30OMNIA : Dealings in securities by the chief executive officer
PU
03/29Omnia Metals Hits High-Grade Copper, Silver at Western Australia's Ord Basin Project; S..
MT
03/29OMNIA : Participation in the Bank of America (BofA) global research 23rd annual Sun City C..
PU
02/28Devon Energy Signs Deal With Omnia Midstream to Integrate Renewable Energy Into Stateli..
MT
02/07Qorvo Biotechnologies Awarded $4.1 Million NIH Contract for COVID-19/Flu Antigen Test, ..
MT
2021TRANSCRIPT : Omnia Holdings Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2021
CI
2021Omnia Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2021OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2021OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Press Release
CO
2021OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 790 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
Net income 2021 1 383 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 280 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,95x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 12 479 M 844 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Omnia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seelan Gobalsamy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephanus Petrus Serfontein Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Ralph Havenstein Chairman
Machiniba Sylvia Bopape Chief Information Officer
Sizwe Welcome Mncwango Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED19.33%844
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-10.94%59 503
BASF SE-18.50%49 681
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-13.70%35 755
ROYAL DSM N.V.-17.88%30 667
FMC CORPORATION23.61%17 100