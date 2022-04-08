OMNIA HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1967/003680/06)

("Omnia" or the "Company" or the "Group")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (the "Companies Act"), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Omnia has received notification from Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited, ("PIC") of the acquisition by PIC of Omnia shares, such that PIC's total beneficial interest in the company is now 20.223% of Omnia's issued shares.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Johannesburg

8 April 2022

