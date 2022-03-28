Omnicane : Communique

The Board of Directors of Omnicane Limited ('Omnicane') wishes to inform its shareholders and the public at large that there will be a delay in the publication of the Abridged Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
This is due to the late finalisation of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Omnicane has obtained formal approval from the SEM to publish its audited financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 April 2022.
