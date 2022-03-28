Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mauritius
  Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  Omnicane Limited
  News
  Summary
    MTMD.N0000   MU0019N00003

OMNICANE LIMITED

(MTMD.N0000)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  03-24
19.6 MUR   +0.26%
02:21aOMNICANE : Communique
PU
02/11OMNICANE : Communique
PU
2021Omnicane Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Omnicane : Communique

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
COMMUNIQUÉ

The Board of Directors of Omnicane Limited ('Omnicane') wishes to inform its shareholders and the public at large that there will be a delay in the publication of the Abridged Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

This is due to the late finalisation of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Omnicane has obtained formal approval from the SEM to publish its audited financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 April 2022.

By order of the Board

Omnicane Management & Consultancy Limited Managers and Secretaries

28 March 2022

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005

The Board of Directors of Omnicane Limited accepts full responsibility for the information contained in this Communiqué

Disclaimer

Omnicane Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4 470 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2020 -3 056 M -68,1 M -68,1 M
Net Debt 2020 4 475 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 313 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 542
Free-Float 100%
Chart OMNICANE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Omnicane Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacques P. P. Marrier dUnienville Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nelson Mirthil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
J. Harold Mayer Non-Executive Chairman
Avinash Dookhun Manager-Information Technology
Jérôme Jaen Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMNICANE LIMITED13.62%29
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-0.21%12 684
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-16.34%7 222
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-26.67%5 328
ENEVA S.A.7.77%4 055
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.12.10%1 616