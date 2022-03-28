Omnicane : Communique

COMMUNIQUÉ

The Board of Directors of Omnicane Limited ('Omnicane') wishes to inform its shareholders and the public at large that there will be a delay in the publication of the Abridged Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

This is due to the late finalisation of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Omnicane has obtained formal approval from the SEM to publish its audited financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 April 2022.

By order of the Board

Omnicane Management & Consultancy Limited Managers and Secretaries

28 March 2022

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005

The Board of Directors of Omnicane Limited accepts full responsibility for the information contained in this Communiqué