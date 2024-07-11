Press release from Companies

OmniCar Holding AB ("OmniCar" or the "Company") has entered into voluntary liquidation and Petter Kullgren, attorney-at-law, has been appointed as liquidator for the Company in accordance with the extraordinary general meeting's resolution on Friday, June 28, 2024.

OmniCar has in connection with the liquidation applied for the Company's shares to be delisted from Spotlight Stock Market ("Spotlight"). The application has, as of today, been approved by Spotlight. The last day for trading in OmniCar shares will be Thursday, July 25, 2024, determined by the Company in consultation with Spotlight.

It is OmniCar's assessment, in accordance with previous communications, that it will not be possible to distribute any funds to the shareholders after the liquidation costs have been paid. This assessment may be subject to change, and any distribution, should funds be available, is expected to take place in connection with the expiry of the time for summoning unknown creditors or at the latest in connection with the presentation of the liquidator's final accounts.

After the delisting, all information will continue to be published on OmniCar's website, www.omnicarinvestor.com.

For more information, please contact

Mikkel K. Christensen

Chief Executive Officer

mkc@omnicarservice.dk (mkc@omnicarservice.dk)

Peter Kullgren

Liquidator

peter.kullgren@lindahl.se