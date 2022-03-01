Omnicell : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K

Omnicell Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Omnicell Intends to Nominate Mary Garrett for Election to Board of Directors at 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - March 1, 2022 --- Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Jim Judson and Bruce Smith will not stand for reelection at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In connection with these changes, following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Omnicell will reduce the size of its Board to nine members.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to Jim and Bruce for their significant contributions to Omnicell," said Randall Lipps, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Omnicell. Throughout their tenure on the Board, they have each provided valuable expertise and guidance that has supported Omnicell in successfully advancing our strategy and driving value for all our stakeholders. I wish them both well in their next chapters."

In addition, Omnicell announced today that its Board of Directors intends to nominate Mary Garrett for election to the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The nomination of Ms. Garrett is part of the Board's ongoing refreshment process, which has resulted in the addition of three highly qualified new directors since 2019. Following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Omnicell's Board is expected to be composed of nine highly qualified directors, eight of whom are independent, including a Lead Independent Director.

Ms. Garrett is a respected technology executive with extensive experience in digital transformation, analytics and cloud computing. She previously spent 34 years at IBM, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer, Global Markets, a role in which she led teams across the software and services portfolios in 170 markets around the world. She currently serves on the Board of PROCEPT BioRobotics, and recently concluded tenures on the boards of Hillrom Corporation and Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc., having served as a member of the audit committees at both, as well as the chair of the nominating/corporate governance committee of Hillrom Corporation.

"We are thrilled at the prospect of Mary joining our Board," said Mr. Lipps. "We have long focused on bringing in new directors with a unique mix of skills and expertise. With her impressive career in technology, expertise in marketing, and significant experience serving as a global company executive and on public company boards, we believe that Mary will provide valuable and relevant perspectives to the Board. Mary's career spanned IBM's transformation from a product to a services and solutions business. Mary applied product and brand marketing experience to develop a globally consistent services portfolio based on customer needs. We look forward to leveraging Mary's insights and leadership as we continue to execute our strategy to transform the pharmacy care delivery model."

"I am excited for the opportunity to join the Omnicell Board of Directors at such a critical time for healthcare," said Ms. Garrett. "I have always been passionate about the healthcare technology space and believe Omnicell is uniquely positioned to deliver improved patient outcomes through automating manual medication management processes. I look forward to the chance to collaborate with Omnicell's directors and management team to help the Company achieve its goals."

Company's Chief Legal and Administrative Officer Retiring

The Company also announced today that Dan S. Johnston will be retiring as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, effective June 30, 2022.

Mr. Lipps said, "I would like to thank Dan for his sound counsel and service over nearly two decades with Omnicell. He consistently provided the expertise we needed to grow Omnicell into the successful company we are today. I am grateful for his commitment to our organization and wish him well in his well-earned retirement."

Forward-Looking Statements

