Omnicell : Investor Presentation - April 2022

April 28, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to 2022 guidance, 2025 targets, growth targets, other expectations and other non-historical information. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "potential," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "target," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside Omnicell's control and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described below.Among other things, there can be no assurance that Omnicell's actual results or growth rates will not differ, perhaps substantially, from the targets and expectations contained in this presentation.

Such statements also include, but are not limited to, Omnicell's projected bookings, GAAP and non-GAAP revenues, including GAAP and non-GAAP product and service revenues, respectively, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP earnings per share, growth rates, total addressable market and margin expansion; planned new products and services and the related expected benefits; and statements about Omnicell's strategy, objectives, and vision, including its corporate responsibility (innovation, environment, social and governance) goals and strategies. Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including new variants of the virus), (ii)

Omnicell's ability to take advantage of growth opportunities and develop and commercialize new solutions and enhance existing solutions, (iii) continued and increased competition from current and future competitors in the medication management automation solutions market and the medication adherence solutions market, (iv) unfavorable general economic and market conditions or reduction in demand for our solutions, (v) changes to the 340B

Program, (vi) Omnicell's substantial debt, which could impair its financial flexibility and access to capital, (vii) risks related to Omnicell's investments in new business strategies or initiatives, including its transition to selling more products and services on a subscription basis, and its ability to acquire companies, businesses, or technologies and successf ully integrate such acquisitions, (viii) risks presented by government regulations, legislative changes, fraud and anti-kickback statues, products liability claims, the outcome of legal proceedings, and other legal obligations related to healthcare, privacy, data protection, and information security, (ix) any disruption in Omnicell's information technology systems and breaches of data security or cyber-attacks on its systems or solutions, (x) risks associated with operating in foreign countries, (xi) Omnicell's ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, (xii) Omnicell's ability to protect its intellectual property, (xiii) Omnicell's ability to meet the demands of, o r maintain relationships with, its institutional, retail, and specialty pharmacy customers, (xiv) risks related to the availability and sources of raw materials and components or price fluctuations, shortages, or interruptions of supply, (xv) Omnicell's dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain components, equipment, and raw materials, as well as technologies provided by third-party vendors, and (xvi) other risks and uncertainties further described in the "Risk Factors" section of Omnicell's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in

Omnicell's other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available atwww.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update any such statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting p rinciples ("GAAP"), including 2021 total non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EBITDA margin, guidance with respect to 2022 total non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP product revenues, non-GAAP service revenues, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share, and expected annual revenue, targeted non-GAAP operating margin and targeted non-GAAP EBITDA margin. Reconciliations of the 2021 non-GAAP financial measures, as well as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP free cash flow and 2020 non-GAAP operating margin and 2020 non-GAAP EBITDA margin, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix to this presentation. Our 2022 guidance for total non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP product revenues, non-GAAP service revenues, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share, and our expected annual revenue, non-GAAP operating margin target and non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, exclude certain items, which include, but are not limited to, unusual gains and losses, costs associated with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses, and certain tax and litigation outcomes. These excluded items may be significant. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance or targets to the comparable GAAP measures as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to estimate and cannot be predi cted without unreasonable effort. We believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing to investors. These items may also have a material impact on GAAP earnings per share, total revenues, product revenues, and service revenues in future periods. As such, these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their utility for evaluating our future operating results in accordance with GAAP.

VISION

The Autonomous Pharmacy will transform the pharmacy care delivery model by enabling the provider to practice at the top of their license.

$1.370-$1.430B $1.385-$1.410B

Delivering Strong Results and Building Momentum

FY 2021 Actuals

$1.217B

Product Bookings

$1.133B

Total Non-GAAP Revenue

FY 2022 Guidance*

$230M

Non-GAAP EBITDA

$3.81

Non-GAAP EPS

$243-$255M

Product BookingsTotal GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenues

Non-GAAP EBITDA

$3.85-$4.05

Non-GAAP EPS

DISCLAIMER: See Appendix for a reconciliation of 2021 non-GAAP revenues, 2021 non-GAAP EBITDA and 2021 non-GAAP EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the comparable GAAP measures as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to estimate and cannot be predicted without unreasonable effort. *Includes the anticipated contributions and integration costs of recent acquisitions, as well as the anticipated effects of the current inflationary environment.

Projected Long-Term Value Upside Clear leadership position in the digital transformation of healthcare with $70B+ Total Addressable Market (TAM)Targeting 14-15% 2021-2025 revenue CAGR (organic 11-12%, inorganic 3%) Targeting ~400bps increase in Non-GAAP EBITDA margins from 2021-2025 High revenue visibility from recurring revenue, long-term sole-source agreements and strong product backlogTargeting ~50% 2020-2025 revenue CAGR for SaaS, Subscription Software & Tech-Enabled Services 4

Well-Positioned for Continued Growth and Shareholder Value Creation

1

2

3

4

Category creator positioned to transform the pharmacy care delivery modelLeading strategic partner to health systems in large and growing market segments

Resilient, high-visibility revenue accelerated by high-growth SaaS, Subscription Software & Tech-Enabled ServicesDemonstrated track record of growth and margin enhancement with more expected to come

Leveraging our market-leading installed base to drive recurring revenue growth in advanced services

