Omnicell Launches Specialty Pharmacy Services to Support Optimized Outpatient Medication Management and Drive Clinical and Business Outcomes for Health Systems

Summer 2022 Release features new services and solution enhancements designed to improve safety and efficiency and generate value for customers across the continuum of care

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) (“Omnicell”), a leading provider of medication management and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced the launch of Specialty Pharmacy Services, a turnkey offering with dedicated services to set up, operate, and optimize a specialty pharmacy program.

Specialty drug spend is projected to reach $316 billion by 2025.1 As chronic illness continues to rise, patients often need access to these complex specialty medications to prevent rehospitalization and maintain health outcomes. Establishing and optimizing a specialty pharmacy can be an important step for any hospital looking to support access, enhance patient care, and drive revenue in the growing specialty medication market.

Specialty Pharmacy Services is a comprehensive offering designed to help health systems launch and/or optimize a fully managed, hospital-owned specialty pharmacy. This complete solution is intended to deliver:

Improved access to specialty medications to enhance care and support patient outcomes

Financial outcomes for customers through a ‘value-based’ service model that is expected to drive transformative financial results in this high-growth area

A single vendor that provides the technology, services, and broad expertise to support medication management needs from hospital to home

"With the financial pressures brought on by COVID-19, health systems need to look at non-traditional, direct patient care revenue opportunities. For Temple, based on our patient population, investing in specialty pharmacy became a priority.” said Abhinav Rastogi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Temple University Hospital. "Our strategic partnership with Omnicell brought the managed services and expertise we needed to accelerate speed to market in standing up our own specialty pharmacy operation. With their help, we were able to fill our first in-house specialty prescription in just five months."

With the Summer 2022 Release, Omnicell continues to execute on its strategy to transform the pharmacy care delivery model with enhancements designed to improve workflows and support patient safety initiatives.

Omnicell One™, a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service offering, includes new functionality to deliver even greater visibility and benchmarking capabilities to help align cost and labor savings key performance indicators for customers.

Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service (CPDS), combining advanced central pharmacy robotic technology with expert services, features enhancements to support patient safety, inventory visibility, and customer cost savings.

Point of Care solutions focused on continuously improving the user experience to enhance efficiency and security in medication management at the point of care.

“We believe realizing fundamental change in pharmacy care will require services and solutions that touch the entire continuum of care,” said Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Omnicell. “With the launch of our Specialty Pharmacy Services and enhancements to our advanced services portfolio, Omnicell continues its efforts to deliver optimized clinical and financial outcomes for our customers across all care settings.”

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

