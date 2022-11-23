Advanced search
11/23/2022 | 04:02pm EST
50.96 USD   -2.52%
Omnicell to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/18JPMorgan Chase Cuts Price Target on Omnicell to $57 From $140, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/04OMNICELL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Omnicell to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/23/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

  • Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer And Founder, and Peter Kuipers, Omnicell Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Healthcare facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. Institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks and Omnicell One is a trademark of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.

OMCL-E


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 286 M - -
Net income 2022 11,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 212x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 334 M 2 334 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 160
Free-Float 80,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 52,28 $
Average target price 75,22 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Managers and Directors
Randall A. Lipps Chairman
Peter J. Kuipers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Giri Chodavarapu Chief Information Officer
Christine Mellon EVP, Chief Administrative & People Officer
Sara J. White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMNICELL, INC.-71.03%2 334
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-27.38%28 811
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-6.89%4 025
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-15.58%3 050
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.-0.72%2 737
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.30%2 004