Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery model, will present at the virtual KeyBanc Annual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care. Through a comprehensive portfolio of robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and expert services, Omnicell solutions are helping healthcare facilities worldwide to reduce costs, improve labor efficiency, establish new revenue streams, enhance supply chain control, support compliance, and move closer to the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy. To learn more, visit omnicell.com.

