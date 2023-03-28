FleishmanHillard Appoints Tim O'Keeffe Global Managing Director of Technology, as Kristin Hollins Returns to Serve as General Manager of the San Francisco Office

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced that it has appointed Tim O'Keeffe global managing director, Technology, and that Kristin Hollins is returning to the agency to step into the role of San Francisco general manager.

"The technology industry is incredibly dynamic and going through a season of change," said John Saunders, FleishmanHillard president and CEO. "We want our best and brightest in place to help our clients navigate today's challenges and innovate for the future. Tim has long been a force in the tech space, and we're thrilled to solidify him in this role. I'm equally excited to welcome Kristin back to FleishmanHillard. She's a highly sought-after counselor to senior executives, known for her ability to create and lead great teams. Continuing to fortify our talent in San Francisco will bolster our strength in one of the tech industry's most active markets."

O'Keeffe has served as general manager for FleishmanHillard's San Francisco market for nearly a decade and was the agency's interim global technology lead for the past year. He's known for bringing innovation and disruption narratives to life for iconic global brands as well as the fast-growth emerging technology companies. Like Hollins, O'Keeffe is also a two-time FleishmanHillard employee, working for the agency in the early 2000s, in between roles at Horn Group, Ruder Finn and Hill & Knowlton, before settling back with FleishmanHillard in 2013.

Hollins spent the past year as CEO of Revere, a DJE Holdings company, focused on emerging and high-growth technologies. Before that she'd spent 15 years at FleishmanHillard heading the Reputation Management practice for the Americas, helping major brands tell their stories and providing counsel to executives at Fortune 50 companies. Her early career was in television production and advertising, followed by work at several agencies and in-house roles, including senior positions at Oracle and Ingres Corp.

