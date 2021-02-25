Ketchum : and Its Clients Win Six North America Innovation SABRE Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications consultancy Ketchum won six awards on behalf of its clients at the 2021 North America Innovation SABRE Awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony last night. Ketchum won more awards than any other firm.

Ketchum North America President Neera Chaudhary said of the awards: "These recognitions are testament to the incredible partnerships we share with our clients – working together to blend intelligent thinking and creativity with deep human insight to ensure the work connects with people and creates real impact. Throughout this most challenging year, this combination of empathy and intelligence has been more important than ever, which makes these awards even more meaningful."

Ketchum and its clients won awards in the following categories:

BEST IN DIGITAL PROMO & ACTIVATION

"Making Luxury a Virtual Experience"

Grand Seiko with Ketchum

BEST MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

"Nacho Average Showdown"

Frito-Lay North America's Tostitos with Ketchum

BEST IN CROWDSOURCING & CO-CREATING

"Going the Extra Smile"

Frito-Lay North America's Lay's with Ketchum, The Marketing Arm and OMD

BEST IN AI/VIRTUAL REALITY/AUGMENTED REALITY/IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY

"Puerto Rico Virtual Vacay"

Discover Puerto Rico with Ketchum

NON-PROFIT/CHARITY

"Clorox Clears Teachers' Back-to-School Wish Lists"

The Clorox Company with Ketchum

BEST NEW PRODUCT/BRAND LAUNCH

"Unleash the Cheetle: Introducing Cheetos Popcorn"

Frito-Lay North America's Cheetos with Ketchum

These award wins follow a number of recent honors for the consultancy, including being named PRovoke's Creative Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year and winning PRWeek's Global Campaign of the Year for its work with Pantene in Brazil as part of MMK+.

SOURCE Ketchum