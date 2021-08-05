Marina Maher Communications : Propels Global Expertise Forward with the Elevation of Rema Vasan to Global President

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC), a next-gen communications agency and PRovoke Agency of the Decade, today announced the elevation of President Rema Vasan to Global President, effective immediately. Building on a 38-year legacy of continuous evolution, MMC created this role to address the critical client demand for a digital-first, global perspective, and further the agency's sustained growth across consumer, corporate and healthcare categories.

Vasan will harness her decades of experience as a thought leader and strategic counselor to some of the world's biggest and most recognized brands in developing breakthrough work grounded in universally relevant, locally tailored insights. Recently named to the PRWeek Hall of Femme, Vasan's remit will expand towards accelerating digital innovation rooted in global strategy, including influencer marketing capabilities, and growth areas such as social commerce and Rx script attribution.

"MMC's success is grounded in crafting creative ideas and innovations that live at the intersection of our brands' audiences and culture. We know our audiences, their sources of influence, and trends that shape their lives very deeply, and this approach transcends global borders," says Marina Maher, CEO and Founder. "Rema brings a truly unique perspective shaped by her multi-disciplinary, non-linear career path, and it's given her the uncanny ability to look around corners and sense what's next. The elevation of her remit to a global level is a natural next step in our company's trajectory to delivering impactful business-driving solutions for our clients and to Omnicom."

Vasan will leverage her deep expertise driving growth and transformative impact for the agency's key clients. She has previously served as a Global Client Lead for Procter & Gamble at MSL, and Global Digital Strategy Lead for Pfizer. Throughout her career, she has lived and worked in markets across Asia, Europe and North America, and is well-versed in global nuance and needs. Vasan's legacy as a first-generation immigrant and a trusted advisor to senior business leaders, gives her a unique capability to derive and apply deep international market insights to the work.

"Today's clients demand more – deep audience understanding, marriage of creative thinking with business know-how, speed-to-market without sacrificing results, agility to pivot in an ever-changing landscape, and constant innovation with a global lens for everything from influencer marketing, to corporate storytelling, and more," says Vasan. "Being global doesn't just mean having offices all over the world – it's about insight-driven strategy, ideas and innovation, plus relevant amplification at scale, fueled by a digital-first mentality."

As Global President, Vasan will continue to lead agency strategy, focus on bringing in key talent, in addition to championing and advocating for the advancement of DEI within the agency and industry. This latest advancement is building on a strong year for Vasan as she was named to PRovoke Innovator 25, Crain's NY Notable in Marketing and PR and Reputation Today 20 Global Indians. Past honors for her work on breakthrough campaigns include Effies, SABREs, PRWeek Awards and Cannes Lions.

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)

Marina Maher Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency, encompassing MMC and RXMOSAIC. The firm was built by strategic innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We are a collaborative group of creatives with a bias toward action and a passion for client service that fuels us forward. Our data and tech stack unlock deep audience understanding and is combined with our unique ability to leverage culture, thereby creating powerful communications solutions that drive business results. Digitally driven, we are ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications, making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies across consumer, corporate and healthcare.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com. MMC is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

